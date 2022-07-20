ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What do the two candidates to be the next prime minister say on policy?

Tory MPs have decided on the final two candidates who will vie for the Conservative leadership.

Now it is up to party members to decide whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss will be the next prime minister.

Both have clashed over policy in their bid to secure the top job.

Here we look at their stances on key issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chfI4_0gmKr8op00
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss taking part in Britain’s Next Prime Minister: The ITV Debate (PA Media)

– Tax and Spending

Rishi Sunak: The former chancellor has pitched himself as the fiscally conservative candidate and criticised his rivals’ plans to raise borrowing to pay for tax cuts as “comforting fairy tales”.

He has promised to “deliver tax cuts that drive growth”, but to do so in a “way that’s responsible” and only “after we’ve got a grip of inflation”.

Liz Truss: The Foreign Secretary has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one” with a new Budget and Spending Review that would reverse April’s rise in national insurance and next year’s corporation tax hike from 19% to 25%.

She has vowed to “simplify” taxes and ensure people are not penalised for caring for children or relatives.

She has not explained how she would pay for the £30 billion in tax cuts she has promised, but insists they “can be paid for within the existing fiscal envelope”.

– Immigration

Rishi Sunak: Supports the current Government’s controversial Rwanda asylum policy, saying it will stop “an illegal set of criminal gangs who were causing people to die in pursuit of coming here”.

Liz Truss: Also supports the policy and said she has worked closely with the Home Secretary on it.

– Identity Politics

Rishi Sunak: Has criticised “trends to erase women via the use of clumsy, gender-neutral language”. He has pledged a “manifesto for women’s right”, including opposing biological men being allowed to compete against women in sport and guidance for schools on how they teach issues of sex and gender.

Liz Truss: Has previously shelved plans for an overhaul of gender recognition rules to make it easier for trans people to change their legal gender.

– Brexit and Europe

Rishi Sunak: The Leave-voter has promised to scrap or reform all EU law or bureaucracy still on the statute book by the time of the next general election, and have initial recommendations on whether each law stays or goes within 100 days.

Liz Truss: Voted Remain but has since embraced Brexit and scooped up the backing of staunch Brexiteers. Helped push through the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill which critics say breaks international law.

Reportedly said she would seek to reform the European Convention on Human Rights but would be “prepared to leave”.

– Defence

Rishi Sunak: Views the Nato target of 2% of GDP as a “floor and not a ceiling” and notes it is set to rise to 2.5% “over time” but refuses to set “arbitrary targets”.

Liz Truss: Has pledged to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030 and strengthen the intelligence services. She said the Government’s current plan to cut the size of the Army to 72,500 in 2025 is “up for review”.

– Climate Change and Net Zero

Rishi Sunak: Committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. He has pledged to keep the ban on building new onshore wind farms, but wants to introduce a legal target to make Britain energy self-sufficient by 2045 by overseeing a massive expansion in offshore turbines.

Liz Truss: Backs the net zero push, but would pause green levies on domestic energy bills, which could damage the target.

She says there is a strong case for lifting the ban on fracking and wants to move away from the EU’s habitat directive in favour of a stronger British biodiversity target.

– Housing and Infrastructure

Rishi Sunak: Has vowed to improve housing stock and energy efficiency. He wants to scrap EU Solvency II rules to help investors put money into infrastructure assets.

Liz Truss: Would scrap what she calls “Stalinist” housing targets in favour of tax cuts and deregulation.

newschain

Cabinet minister likens HS2 to ‘killer whale’ for next PM

A Cabinet minister has warned that HS2 is a “killer whale” that could “rip the arm” off the next prime minister. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office, told the Telegraph that the HS2 project was akin to a “killer whale” and suggested it was one of the projects that could spell trouble for the next incumbent of No 10.
POLITICS
newschain

Sunak and Truss must focus on cost of living and immigration – Tory voters

Conservative voters want Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to focus on the cost of living and immigration as they bid for the support of the party membership, a poll has found. The survey carried out by Ipsos found almost two-thirds of people who voted Conservative in 2019 said the two leadership candidates should be talking about the cost of living, while 53% said they should prioritise immigration and border security.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Sturgeon brands Tory leadership candidates ‘hypocrites’ for referendum comments

The two remaining candidates to be the next prime minister have been branded “hypocrites” by Nicola Sturgeon over past comments on referendums. Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss secured their place in the final vote by Tory members this week, kicking of more than a month of intense campaigning before the result is announced on September 5 and the new prime minister enters Number 10.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘forces that be’ backing Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak has hit out at the “forces that be” backing Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, as he positioned himself as the underdog in the race to replace Boris Johnson. As both campaigns traded barbs on Saturday, Ms Truss refused to engage with Mr Sunak’s suggestion he was the “underdog” as she said she was “not taking anything for granted”.
POLITICS
newschain

Putin has suffered ‘epic fail’ in Ukraine, head of MI6 says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suffered an “epic fail” in Ukraine and his forces may have to “pause” in the coming weeks, the head of MI6 has said. Richard Moore, the chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), said the war was “obviously not over” but the Russian invaders may be starting “to run out of steam”.
POLITICS
newschain

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.
IOWA STATE
newschain

BBC agrees ‘substantial’ damages to William and Harry’s former nanny

The Duke of Cambridge’s former nanny has received substantial damages from the BBC after false allegations she had an affair with the Prince of Wales were made ahead of Martin Bashir’s 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. Alexandra Pettifer, previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, appeared at...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Former top Labour MP in bid to return to the Commons

Former Labour MP Heidi Alexander is bidding to return to the Commons, after she was selected as the party’s candidate for the South Swindon constituency. To return as an MP, the former shadow cabinet member would need to defeat Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, who has held the seat since 2010 and currently has a majority of around 6,600 votes.
POLITICS
newschain

What the papers say – July 24

The nation’s papers are led by the former chancellor’s promise to toughen up UK policy on migrants. The Daily Telegraph reports Rishi Sunak has vowed to introduce an annual cap on the number of refugees. The Independent says there has been a backlash to Mr Sunak’s “hardline plans”....
U.K.
newschain

Britain to send fresh weaponry to Ukraine to fend off Putin’s invasion

The Government will send hundreds of drones and anti-tank weapons and scores of artillery guns to Ukraine over the coming weeks to help fend off the Russian invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that counter-battery radar systems and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine’s existing Soviet-era artillery will follow.
MILITARY
newschain

Boris Johnson issues lengthy defence of his record in office

Boris Johnson used a lengthy Commons statement to defend his legacy as he prepared to leave No 10. On the final day before MPs leave Westminster for the summer break, the Prime Minister said he was “proud of our record” and promised his administration would “continue to deliver in our final weeks”.
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson could face by-election if suspended for contempt of Parliament

Boris Johnson could be forced to face a by-election if he is found to have lied to Parliament and is handed a suspension for 10 or more sitting days. The Privileges Committee is examining whether the Prime Minister committed a contempt of Parliament by misleading MPs over the partygate scandal.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Royal family wish Prince George happy ninth birthday

The royal family have sent their best wishes to Prince George who is celebrating his ninth birthday. The Queen’s official Twitter account led the monarchy in marking the birthday of the young royal who was snapped on a UK beach for an official photograph released for his big day.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Supreme Court to hear indyref2 case in October

A key court case that could allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate for another independence referendum will hear arguments in October, the Supreme Court has said. Scotland’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC, referred a prospective Bill on another vote to the Supreme Court before it was introduced to ascertain if it is within the powers of Holyrood.
POLITICS
newschain

Judges considering parents’ appeal over treatment for brain-damaged son

Three Court of Appeal judges are considering the latest stage of a life-support treatment fight centred on a 12-year-old boy who suffered “catastrophic” brain damage in an accident at home three months ago. Archie Battersbee’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, of Southend, Essex, have mounted an appeal...
HEALTH
newschain

How Margaret Thatcher is looming large over Tory leadership race

As the race to replace Boris Johnson continues, it is the legacy of another Conservative leader that looms over both candidates. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has so far drawn most associations with Margaret Thatcher, the first female prime minister whose personality and policies defined the last quarter of 20th century Britain.
POLITICS

