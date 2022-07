The Salvation Army of Loudoun County is seeing first-hand the impact rapidly rising inflation is having on the community’s already struggling families. “Tough economic times mean more and more people need help. Sadly, requests for help are at a record high. Regardless of who comes to us for assistance, we have a very simple operating philosophy,” Sgt. John McKee said. “We work hard to help as many as we can, by meeting people at their greatest point of need.”

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO