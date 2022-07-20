ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Rudy Giuliani ordered to give evidence in Georgia 2020 election probe

A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta investigating whether former president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Mr Giuliani, a lawyer for Mr Trump and former New York City mayor, to appear before the special grand jury on August 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment on Wednesday.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally (Chris Szagola/AP) (PA Archive)

Earlier this month, she filed petitions to compel seven associates of Mr Trump, including Mr Giuliani, to give evidence before the special grand jury.

Because they do not live in Georgia, she had to use a process that involves getting a judge in the state where they live to order them to appear.

Mr Giuliani had been summoned to appear in court in New York on July 13 to present any reasons why a subpoena should not be issued for him to testify in Atlanta, but he failed to show up for the hearing, Mr Farber wrote in his order.

In a court filing on Wednesday, Ms Willis informed the judge overseeing the special grand jury that Mr Giuliani had been served with the final order issued by Mr Farber.

In the petition for Mr Giuliani’s evidence, Ms Willis identified him as both a personal lawyer for Mr Trump and a lead lawyer for his campaign.

As part of those efforts, she wrote, he and others presented a Georgia state Senate subcommittee with a video recording of election workers that Mr Giuliani alleged showed them producing “suitcases” of unlawful ballots from unknown sources, outside the view of election poll watchers.

Within 24 hours of the hearing on December 3 2020, secretary of state Brad Raffensperger’s office had debunked the video and said that it had found that no voter fraud had taken place at the site.

Nevertheless, Mr Giuliani continued to make statements to the public and in subsequent legislative hearings claiming widespread voter fraud using that debunked video, Ms Willis wrote.

“There is evidence that (Mr Giuliani’s) appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, co-ordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the petition says.

