Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo is set to meet with residents displaced from the Ocean Avenue high-rise apartment building that was condemned following a fire there in June. The mayor was scheduled to meet with the impacted tenants at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. More than 100 people have been displaced from the Water's Edge Apartments, which were deemed by the city "unfit for human habitation" following that fire. Arrigo said he intends to host the meeting to update former residents, address their concerns and help them in their search for permanent housing.

REVERE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO