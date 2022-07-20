Toxic bacteria prompts closure of Worcester beach

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials announce the closure of Binienda Beach, also known as Coes Pond Beach, because of the presence of cyanobacteria containing surface scums.

On Wednesday morning the city identified the scum, also identified as the genus Aphanizomenon, along the shoreline at Coes Reservoir, which has the capacity to produce toxins.

“All persons should stay out of the water, discontinue boat use and fishing, and keep their pets out of the water until further notice. People and pets should avoid contact with scums,” according to officials.

This beach will remain closed, as the city continues to test the water for both cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins, and reopen when it is determined safe to do so.

Officials say if you or your pet has had contact with surface scums, wash off with fresh water immediately and call the vet if you think your pet ingested any of the scums.

For more information, please call the Department of Sustainability and Resilience at 508-799- 8325 or visit www.greenworcesterma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

