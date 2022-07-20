ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Toxic bacteria prompts closure of Worcester beach

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmUeC_0gmKqZMA00

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester officials announce the closure of Binienda Beach, also known as Coes Pond Beach, because of the presence of cyanobacteria containing surface scums.

On Wednesday morning the city identified the scum, also identified as the genus Aphanizomenon, along the shoreline at Coes Reservoir, which has the capacity to produce toxins.

“All persons should stay out of the water, discontinue boat use and fishing, and keep their pets out of the water until further notice. People and pets should avoid contact with scums,” according to officials.

This beach will remain closed, as the city continues to test the water for both cyanobacteria and cyanotoxins, and reopen when it is determined safe to do so.

Officials say if you or your pet has had contact with surface scums, wash off with fresh water immediately and call the vet if you think your pet ingested any of the scums.

For more information, please call the Department of Sustainability and Resilience at 508-799- 8325 or visit www.greenworcesterma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Overnight power outages planned in Allston amid heat wave

BOSTON — Some Allston residents will be without power overnight as Eversource makes repairs to part of the electric system. The company says the outage could impact about 825 customers. Maintenance is being done on a portion of the system that serves two local hospitals in order to “reduce the chance for more substantial outages in the area.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Paramedics called to Mass. Revolutionary War re-enactment for suspected heat exhaustion

STOW, Mass. — Several people were impacted by suspected heat exhaustion during a Revolutionary War re-enactment in Stow on Saturday, the fire department said. Firefighters working a detail at the Collings Foundation Revolutionary War re-enactment requested an ambulance around 1:50 p.m. for a person suffering from possible heat exhaustion. Upon arrival, paramedics called ambulances for nine patients.
STOW, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dozens displaced after four-alarm fire in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — More than two dozen people were displaced by a four-alarm fire in a Revere apartment building overnight. Firefighters arrived at 912 Winthrop Ave. around 2:41 a.m. and found flames coming from a third-floor apartment building. Fire Chief Christopher Bright said all 26 tenants had self-evacuated by the time firefighters got there.
REVERE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Boston#Water Contact#Cyanobacteria#Aphanizomenon#Coes Reservoir#Scums#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
whdh.com

Bacteria presence closes Massachusetts lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, in Worcester closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials. The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water until further notice, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Wild weather leaves major mess for Central Mass., NH residents

WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The wild weather on Thursday has left a major mess for residents in central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. The Warwick Fire Chief and residents told 7NEWS that the storms lasted about 20 minutes Thursday, but the damages caused by massive trees falling down are significant.
WARWICK, MA
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Department of Health closes two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed down two beaches on Friday to swimming. The Department of Health said the Surfer’s Rock Area at Sachuest Point Beach in Middletown and Hazard’s Beach in Newport have high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
Live 95.9

This Nasty MA Plant Can lead To Health Setbacks

Back in the days when I was commuting back and forth to Great Barrington from Connecticut, the scenic route not only provided a pleasant backdrop but it also saved me a little bit of time in the process. Naturally, I had to be alert of the twists and turns on 57 which took me to the junction of 23 (and there were plenty of them) but much to my chagrin, there was an invasive plant that lurked in the heart of Granville. Fortunately, I kept away from said greenery, but others suffered some consequences along the way.
GRANVILLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Man Seriously Hurt in Propane Torch-Fueled Fire Dies

A man has died from injuries he received in an outdoor fire that was fed by a propane torch in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Wednesday, authorities say. Firefighters who arrived at the scene on Streans Street after noon found two people hurt and a shed engulfed in flames, according to local and state fire officials and Middlesex County prosecutors. An older man from Chelmsford, who wasn't identified, was flown to a hospital but died the next day.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Three people trapped in elevators due to power outages in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Medford Fire Department said three people were stuck in elevators due to a widespread power outage in Medford. There were two incidents of people trapped in elevators, according to Deputy Chief Bill Young. Crews worked to get a man and a woman trapped in an...
MEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Lives have been turned upside down:’ Worcester Councilor Etel Haxhiaj calls for support of displaced Mill Street Apartment residents

More than 100 people became homeless on July 15 when the roof of 267 Mill St. collapsed into the third and second floors. District 5 City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj said in the coming days and weeks she’ll be focusing on transitioning the residents from a temporary solution — hotel rooms sponsored by the United Way of Central Massachusetts, to a permanent one.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, police warn of check washing scheme

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Doing an ordinary task turned a Massachusetts couple into scam victims after a check was stolen, then altered after being put in the mail. "The check was for $185, a modest amount," Richard Curtis said. "The person or persons who saved the check reissued the check in the amount of $6,185."
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy