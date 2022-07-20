24-year-old Eastpointe man accused of stealing Michigan representative identity

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

