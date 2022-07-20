ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

24-year-old Eastpointe man accused of stealing Michigan representative identity

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. – A 24-year-old man from Eastpointe has been accused of stealing a state representative’s identity. Christopher Still is being held with nine charges. The Eastpointe resident is accused of stealing Rep. Tyrone Carter’s identity and opening three car insurance policies under Carter’s name....

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

2 Men Charged In Detroit Murder For Hire

(CBS DETROIT) — Two Detroit men are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old woman. Billy Ray Cromer, 35, and Spencer Louis Cromer III, 18, were arraigned Friday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. In addition to the murder charge, Spencer Cromer is also charged with felony firearm. Spencer Cromer (credit: Detroit Police Department) Detroit police were called to the 8830 block of Rosemont Avenue at about 11:07 p.m. on July 5. Investigators found the victim, identified as Tiffany Joseph, in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say on July 4, Billy Cromer allegedly solicited Spencer Cromer to kill Joseph. Police said on Oct. 21, 2020, Billy Cromer was charged with torturing and assaulting the victim. A probable cause conference for Billy Cromer is scheduled for Aug. 5. Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on Aug. 12. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Oxford HS shooting suspect to remain at Oakland Co. Jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen accused of shooting and killing four students as well as injuring seven other people at Oxford High School will remain at the Oakland County Jail. Ethan Crumbley is facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastpointe, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Eastpointe, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Fraud#Car Insurance
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge again orders accused Oxford shooter to remain at Oakland County Jail

The accused Oxford High School shooter appeared in court Friday morning for a monthly hearing to confirm his placement at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits trial. Each month, accused shooter Ethan Crumbley must appear in court for a pretrial hearing, in which the judge will decide whether to continue lodging him at the Oakland County Jail rather than a juvenile facility. Crumbley’s attorney previously requested he be moved to Children’s Village juvenile detention center because he is a minor, but an Oakland County judge denied that request in March and ordered the accused shooter to remain in jail.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Cracking Down On Speeding In Macomb County Today

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are cracking down on drivers who are speeding and conducting a speed enforcement along I-696 in Macomb County today. Troopers will be on I-696 today, July 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. between I-94 and Dequindre Road. According to MSP, they are conducting the speed enforcement to reduce fatalities and traffic crashes, and change motorist behavior for a safer commute. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKQI Channel 955

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed. 50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy