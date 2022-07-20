ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls BMX bikers will soon be getting their own track at Elmwood Park

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Whether you're a BMX biker practicing for a race or just a beginner looking to get a workout, you'll soon be able to ride on a BMX track coming to Sioux Falls.

Chris Philips, the president of Sioux Falls BMX, said the group is looking to build a "pump track," which is smaller than a full-size track and meant to be ridable without pedaling once you build up momentum.

The track is planned for the north side of Elmwood Park, and will require about 150 cubic yards of dirt. Construction is expected to start as soon as this week, Philips said.

Philips said he's been working on the plan for a few years, and slowly fundraising as he saw interest in biking creep up in recent years.

More: Ruff week? Sioux Falls' first mobile dog gym will exercise your dog for you

"Nobody was going to do it," he said. "I felt like it was time somebody stepped up."

That dirt is being donated by Empire Construction, Philips said. And once they get it, they'll be able to start construction, the track could be ready by the end of August, he said,

Still, Philips added, the track only gets better as more and more people ride it, which slowly compacts the dirt into a more solid mass, and conveniently, makes part of maintaining the track fun.

Once that's completed, Philips said they'd start work on a figure-eight, as well as a "strider track" specifically aimed at young kids, work which would require another 100-150 cubic yards of dirt.

More: Celebrate the Palisades turning 50 by sending us your photos

Kelby Mieras, park operations manager, said they were approached about the plan a few months ago and that a usage agreement had recently passed the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Board.

More: Paul TenHaken calls 'pragmatic' $646 million budget a 'people-focused' plan as costs increase

Mieras said the track "goes a long way" toward meeting several things expressed by residents in a recent needs assessment put out by the city.

Philips said they've raised between $5,000-$6,000 for the track's construction and maintenance already. If you're interested in donating, Sioux Falls BMX has partnered with Falls Area Bicyclists to sell T-shirts for $30, and the organization also has a GoFundMe.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls BMX bikers will soon be getting their own track at Elmwood Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls playground moves to a new home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s tear-down day at Dakotabilities in Sioux Falls as crews remove one of the playgrounds. “A number of days we’ve been working on it this week,” Jennifer Hoesing said. “A generous crew of volunteers was out from Citibank earlier this week. The team has been working the last couple of days to de-install the equipment.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN 99.1

What Is Sioux Falls Still Missing?

Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents. The city has exceeded the 200,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year. More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hot Classic Night returns to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is about to be overrun by classic cars. The Nyberg’s Ace Hot Classic Night classic car show makes its return to downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. “Five years ago we opened up this store downtown Sioux Falls and we heard...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Badlands hiker dies; Hutterite co-op accused; city budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls couple weds during Fridays on the Plaza

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Love was in the air this Friday on the 12th Street Plaza. Whitney and Scott Jibben tied the knot Friday afternoon during Fridays on the Plaza. The couple exchanged vows in front of a large crowd that included friends, family and people who...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at the future of the Sioux Falls riverfront

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look at the future of the downtown Sioux Falls riverfront, in the form of a new rendering of the anticipated Greenway project. This rendering was produced for the city by Confluence, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 23rd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Walk to Defeat ALS is an opportunity to come together to raise funds for treatments and a cure for ALS, as well as for important programs that serve the ALS community. The walks are taking place in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Check-in for the Sioux Falls event is at 8:30 a.m. at Sertoma Park. The walk starts at 10 a.m. In Rapid City, check-in is at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time at Storybook Island, with the walk to follow at 10 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elmwood Park#Bikers#Bmx#Pump Track#Sioux Falls Bmx
KELOLAND TV

Early morning house fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on the west side of the city Saturday morning. The call came in just before 4 a.m. to West Pine Meadows Place. There were initial reports of multiple people inside the home at the time...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Canaries’ new owner buys Sioux Falls trucking company

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last March, Minneapolis-based True North Equity Partners, purchased the Sioux Falls Canaries. Now the firm’s founder and managing partner Brian Slipka is working to grow his business footprint in South Dakota. “I’m committed to the Sioux Falls marketplace,” Slipka said. “I’d like to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles downtown

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A decision may come as soon as next month on whether South Dakota will proceed with setting up so-called “quiet zones” at certain railroad crossings in the state. Officials with Sioux Falls and Rapid City met Wednesday with the South Dakota State Railroad Board in Pierre to discuss plans of setting up these zones to cut down on the noise from train whistles coming through densely-populated areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to house fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No civilians or firefighters were injured in the structure fire Friday afternoon. The Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in central Sioux Falls Friday afternoon. The fire was located in the 200 block of S. Grange Ave. KELOLAND News’ photographer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

A recap of Thursday’s rainfall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While the rain that fell last night in eastern KELOLAND was welcome, it certainly wasn’t widespread enough to reverse the drying trend we are experiencing. We are hopeful the rain outlook next week looks a bit better. The heaviest rain amounts fell in...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Leonardo’s will be changing, including its name

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leonardo’s Cafe at the Washington Pavilion will get a new menu and other changes in a plan to capture more of the visitors who are at the venue each year, said Darrin Smith, the president and chief executive officer of the Pavilion. Thousands...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy