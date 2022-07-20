Sioux Falls BMX bikers will soon be getting their own track at Elmwood Park

Whether you're a BMX biker practicing for a race or just a beginner looking to get a workout, you'll soon be able to ride on a BMX track coming to Sioux Falls.

Chris Philips, the president of Sioux Falls BMX, said the group is looking to build a "pump track," which is smaller than a full-size track and meant to be ridable without pedaling once you build up momentum.

The track is planned for the north side of Elmwood Park, and will require about 150 cubic yards of dirt. Construction is expected to start as soon as this week, Philips said.

Philips said he's been working on the plan for a few years, and slowly fundraising as he saw interest in biking creep up in recent years.

"Nobody was going to do it," he said. "I felt like it was time somebody stepped up."

That dirt is being donated by Empire Construction, Philips said. And once they get it, they'll be able to start construction, the track could be ready by the end of August, he said,

Still, Philips added, the track only gets better as more and more people ride it, which slowly compacts the dirt into a more solid mass, and conveniently, makes part of maintaining the track fun.

Once that's completed, Philips said they'd start work on a figure-eight, as well as a "strider track" specifically aimed at young kids, work which would require another 100-150 cubic yards of dirt.

Kelby Mieras, park operations manager, said they were approached about the plan a few months ago and that a usage agreement had recently passed the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Board.

Mieras said the track "goes a long way" toward meeting several things expressed by residents in a recent needs assessment put out by the city.

Philips said they've raised between $5,000-$6,000 for the track's construction and maintenance already. If you're interested in donating, Sioux Falls BMX has partnered with Falls Area Bicyclists to sell T-shirts for $30, and the organization also has a GoFundMe.

