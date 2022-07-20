ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleads guilty to theft, misconduct charges

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds and one count of misconduct Wednesday during a hearing in front of Judge Joe McGraw.

As part of a plea agreement, all other charges against Hintz will be dropped. Hintz was sentenced to 180 days in jail with three days already being served. He will also be on probation for four years.

Hintz resigned as coroner effective immediately and will forfeit $130,000 of his pension from his time working for the county.

As part of his plea, Hintz will pay restitution in the amount of $32,817.05.

Hintz admitted to using county credit and gas cards to pay an array of personal expenses, including hotel rooms and trips to his son's out-of-town hockey tournaments. Prosecutors say he doctored receipts and reports to show he attended conferences relating to his job.

In a prepared statement, Hintz apologized to his family, county officials, and the "citizens of Winnebago County."

"I am ashamed and embarrassed of my actions that have resulted in forever tarnishing my life, a reputation that had been crime-free and dedicated to public until now," Hintz said in court. "I regret that I will carry the title of convicted felon for the rest of my days."

Before placing him into custody, McGraw responded to the apology by saying Hintz forgot to mention that he betrayed his oath of office, voters, and those who supported him in his elections.

"This speaks to a wider problem, society-wide," McGraw said. "People are losing confidence in elected officials with this kind of conduct."

Hintz was initially charged with nearly 50 counts of theft, forgery and misconduct. Authorities alleged that he used Winnebago County credit and gas cards for his personal use and stole more than $16,000 from dead people and their families.

Related: Winnebago County Board to coroner: Resign or take leave of absence due to criminal charges

Hintz was first charged with 37 offenses in October 2020 and vowed to stay at his elected post. He agreed to a leave of absence in 2021 after additional criminal allegations were filed against him. During the leave, he was prohibited from accessing any county-issued property or performing any work-related activities.

A Republican, Hintz was first elected coroner in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Before he was elected coroner, he was a deputy under Sue Fiduccia, who ran the office for 21 years.

Hintz's wife, Michelle, who is charged with seven counts of fraud and theft in connection with the charges against her husband, is scheduled for a July 21 deferred prosecution hearing.

Because Bill Hintz worked for the county, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office referred the cases against the couple to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Bill Hintz was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $32,817.05.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz pleads guilty to theft, misconduct charges

