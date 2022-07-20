ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway police charge 21-year-old with murder in Shady Moss Court shooting

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged a man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a July 9 shooting on Shady Moss Court , according to city spokesperson June Wood.

Jaquan Maliek Frinks, 21, of Conway, was arrested and charged on Monday, according to online booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday morning.

Christopher Mitchell, 32, of Conway, was killed in the shooting, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. One other person was shot in the head.

No other information was immediately available.

