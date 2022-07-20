ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Former McKee chief of staff did not break the law but exercised 'poor judgment,' AG says

By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office has concluded that Anthony Silva, Gov. Dan McKee's former chief of staff, "exercised very poor judgment in involving himself in a personal matter before a state regulatory agency while serving as a high-ranking state official," but that he did not break the law.

Silva faced scrutiny last summer after he received permission from the Department of Environmental Management to build a home on a lot covered by wetlands. The Town of Cumberland objected to the approval, and neighbors questioned whether political influence had played a role in the DEM's decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJjpD_0gmKpfjr00

Silva resigned last year amid the controversy, but maintained that he had not misused his position. His son, Ross, who purchased the land after approvals were issued, pledged to donate it to the Town of Cumberland instead of developing it.

In a 22-page report issued on Wednesday, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Silva "frequently contacted DEM and Town of Cumberland officials in an attempt to advance the DEM regulatory approval process" while he was serving as McKee's top aide.

"Indeed, in our view, Mr. Silva’s conduct can be fairly characterized as persistent, and then some," Neronha wrote. "He seemingly threw his weight around or tried to."

However, Neronha said, there was no evidence that Silva "offered anything of value to secure DEM approval for this project," or threatened DEM employees. As a result, there were no grounds for a charge of extortion or bribery.

Silva's conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal violation of the Rhode Island Code of Ethics, either, Neronha said. The reason: When Silva was contacting DEM officials, McKee was still lieutenant governor, and did not have oversight over the DEM.

Silva stopped contacting the DEM once he became the governor's chief of staff in March 2021, Neronha said.

Read the entire report:: Report and investigative materials on investigation of Anthony J. Silva

More: Former McKee chief of staff Anthony Silva fined over unregistered construction business

Similarly, Neronha said, Silva was "heavy-handed" in some of his communications with Cumberland officials, but he did not violate the Code of Ethics because he did not have direct authority over the town.

The attorney general's investigation, conducted with the Rhode Island State Police, involved interviewing 19 witnesses, including employees of the DEM or the Town of Cumberland, and using search warrants to obtain emails and other relevant records.

McKee was interviewed as part of the investigation. There was no evidence that he advocated on Silva's behalf, the attorney general's report said.

Neronha, in his 22-page analysis, said Silva "plainly capitalized on his position and his insider knowledge of government," even if he did not violate the law.

McKee's office categorized the findings as a vindication.

“Today, the Attorney General confirmed what Governor McKee has said from the beginning – the Governor had no involvement in this matter and no laws were broken," communications director Andrea Palagi said in an emailed statement. "Additionally, the report confirms that the Department of Environmental Management followed their normal procedures and did their job properly."

"This investigation and today’s report came at the request of Governor McKee, and based on this report, the people of Rhode Island should have full confidence in how both the Governor and the Department of Environmental Management conduct state business," she added.

Asked Wednesday if Silva had behaved inappropriately, McKee responded, "What I see is no laws were broken. That was the reason for the AG's investigation and I am very satisfied no laws were broken."

Silva, for his part, took issue with some of the attorney general's findings.

"I appreciate the fact the attorney general has finally reported that I did not violate the law," he said in an emailed statement. "I disagree with the Attorney General on his suggestion and opinion that I had inappropriate conversations with any public official. The source of the conversations referred to by the Attorney General is a politically motivated source. The mere suggestion by anyone that I had these conversations to gain an advantage is totally untrue and politically motivated. All conversations with public officials are well documented and the evidence is available to prove it. I am confident that all the truthful facts, and not opinions, will come out and that I was categorically treated unfairly and with political motivation."

Silva did not immediately respond to a follow-up inquiry about who he considered to be "a politically motivated source."

According to the attorney general's report, DEM staffers were highly skeptical when they received the permit application for 45 Canning St., the property in question. DEM biologist Daniel M. Kowal told the state police that his reaction was, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

The property, at the time, was owned by Florida resident Joan Mooney. Silva had a purchase-and-sale agreement to buy the property, contingent on receiving the necessary approval from the DEM.

According to the report, Silva repeatedly contacted DEM Deputy Director Terrence Gray, who is now the agency's director, when the project ran into roadblocks. He did so "despite being represented by an attorney and an engineering firm," Neronha noted.

"I was getting sick of getting the calls from Tony, all right," Gray told the state police. "That’s the God’s honest truth. I wanted out of it. I mean it’s one thing if somebody calls you and asks the status, you give them the status and then they move on. It’s another thing if they call you again and again, want to know the status, want to get advice. Eventually, it’s like, look, this isn’t my job."

Eric Beck, the DEM's administrator for groundwater and freshwater wetlands, was directed to handle the application. He told state police that Silva told him "his story," recounting the various government positions he had held, but said he was not seeking any favors.

Beck also told investigators that he became uncomfortable when Silva repeatedly contacted him about the project. In an interview with state police, he recalled thinking: "You should be smarter than to be involved with something like this. ‘Cause appearances are everything, you know, and you’re in a position where you shouldn’t, shouldn’t be doing that kind of stuff."

Neronha, in his report, noted that the application had been filed under Mooney's name because she was the owner, and that DEM officials wouldn't have been aware of Silva's involvement if he hadn't told them.

Silva "clearly wanted it to be known that this was his project, perhaps hoping — even if it was left unsaid – that if there was a scale to be tipped, it would tip in his favor," Neronha wrote.

The fact that the permit was ultimately approved could be seen as evidence that Silva exercised his political influence, Neronha acknowledged.

However, he said, the DEM "did require the submission of not one but two formal applications before the project was approved. It subjected the First and Second Applications to thorough vetting, requesting additional information, studies, and technical corrections throughout the process. It followed the public notice requirements in its regulations and pressed Mr. Silva to address the Town’s comments. Mr. Silva had to make alterations to the original plan and agree to install a new pipe, rail fencing, pave a water way, and increase the drainage set-offs in order to obtain approval."

According to the report, Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter told investigators that Silva requested a meeting in March 2021, and tried to convince him to drop the town's objection to the project. Mutter told state police that he "was uncomfortable with the meeting because I don’t think it’s appropriate. I’m on the public dime, he’s on the public dime, we’re not talking about anything here but a personal interest.”

"At bottom, in our view, Mr. Silva exercised very poor judgment," Neronha concluded. "As a person with power, he should have distanced himself from a matter before a state agency in which he had a personal interest, whether he had the authority to control the ultimate outcome or not [...] No laws were broken here, based on the facts as we found them and the applicable Rhode Island law. But this debacle wasted plenty of government time and contributed to a reduction of the public’s faith in government, and that is an unhappy consequence for Rhode Island."

McKee's rivals in the upcoming gubernatorial race were quick to slam McKee over the report.

"The Attorney General's finding that Tony Silva acted improperly is just one example of how the McKee administration consistently works to use the Governor's office to benefit their friends and allies," Matt Brown's campaign said in a statement.

The attorney general "clearly found inappropriate behavior by the governor’s chief of staff," Nellie Gorbea's campaign said. "He may not have broken a law, but he undermined the people’s trust in their government."

Helena Foulkes said on social media that McKee had brought Rhode Island "back to the old days of backroom deals and insider access" and that he and his aides "have used the office of governor to advance their own personal interests at the expense of taxpayers."

McKee's campaign fired back: "We know Nellie and Helena are disappointed that once again they’ve swung for the fences and have struck out. While they will still try to make false statements and smear the Governor, he will continue to lead like he has from day one."

With reports from staff writer Patrick Anderson.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Former McKee chief of staff did not break the law but exercised 'poor judgment,' AG says

