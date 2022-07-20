ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says

By Grace Panetta
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Then-President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, Nov. 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., with then-Vice President Mike Pence Evan Vucci/AP
  • Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports.
  • Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates.
  • Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.

