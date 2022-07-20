ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MI

Passing camp takes place in Mendon

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 3 days ago
High school football is getting closer every day and Mendon hosted a passing camp on Tuesday afternoon. As the summer continues to march along and school becomes closer, high school football teams are doing whatever they can to get prepared for the upcoming season.

There was no tackling permitted at the camp, though there were a couple of times where some decent hits took place just in happenstance. There was a short time for the quarterback to be able to pass the ball and run the plays set up by the coaches, but often times the defenses kept the offense from being able to complete a pass or run the play correctly.

Mendon will once again play in Division 8-player football this year. The Hornets hosted Gobles, Concord and Marcellus for the passing camp on Tuesday.

Sturgis Journal

