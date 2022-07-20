Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest of Detroit Country Club Vandals

(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. The Dearborn Heights Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a bank robbery. | Credit: Dearborn Heights Police Department The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. on July 20 at the Comerica Bank located at 4401 S. Telegraph. Police say he was reported to be last known to be in the area of S. Gulley at Amherst, near Van Born. If you recognize the subject, please call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-6770 or 911, or report anonymously for a cash reward to Crime Stoppers at www.1800speakup.org or by calling 1-800-773-2587. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO