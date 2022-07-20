Netflix Stock: My Top Takeaways From Earnings

Today's video focuses on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and its recent earnings that were better than expected, causing its stock price to go up. Some key takeaways from earnings are a new acquisition, the effect of a strong U.S. dollar, future subscriber guidance, and its future ad tier model. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 19, 2022. The video was published on July 19, 2022.





