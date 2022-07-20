ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix Stock: My Top Takeaways From Earnings

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Today's video focuses on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and its recent earnings that were better than expected, causing its stock price to go up. Some key takeaways from earnings are a new acquisition, the effect of a strong U.S. dollar, future subscriber guidance, and its future ad tier model. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of July 19, 2022. The video was published on July 19, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Motley Fool

Will Ethereum and Bitcoin See the "Flippening" in 2022?

Ethereum has been moving a lot higher than Bitcoin in the recent crypto rally. The bullish case for the crypto will get even better after the Ethereum 2.0 transformation. Programmers now aim to finish the merge by late September. The flippening is the moment Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin in market cap....
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy