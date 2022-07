DETROIT – After a nice day to end the work week, we are looking ahead to more rain and storms for parts of the weekend. Skies will be mainly clear this evening and tonight, but more clouds are expected to gather before daybreak Saturday. Lows Friday night will only be near 70 degrees, with some 60s in the suburbs. While most of the night should be dry, a complex of showers and storms will be approaching as we get towards daybreak Saturday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO