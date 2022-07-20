Prosecutors dismiss case against Columbus police officer over summer 2020 protest

Two of the three Columbus police officers that city-appointed prosecutors accused of criminal misconduct during racial injustice protests in summer 2020 will not face legal consequences.

Prosecutors dismissed the case against Columbus Police Officer Traci Shaw Tuesday afternoon after the primary complainant expressed doubts about the justice system providing accountability. The complainant was concerned after a Franklin County judge found another officer not guilty of criminal misconduct during the protests last week, special prosecutor Kathleen Garber said.

Shaw's trial was scheduled to begin earlier this week on Monday in front of Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Mark Hummer. But the trial never started, and instead the defense attorneys and prosecutors met privately Monday and Tuesday afternoon and came to this conclusion, Hummer said.

Prosecutors had accused Shaw of pepper spraying a group of women on the evening of May 30, 2020 as they peacefully tried to make their way home from a protest. Prosecutors charged Shaw with nine misdemeanors: three counts of assault, three counts of interfering with civil rights and three counts of dereliction of duty.

This dismissal comes after Franklin County Municipal Court Judge James O'Grady found Sgt. Holly Kanode not guilty on Thursday of dereliction of duty and falsification.

After that trial's outcome, Garber said the primary victim in Shaw's case felt more could be accomplished by sitting down with Shaw and having her agree to additional training, which she did.

"For over two years she was infuriated, having lived with fear and confusion as to why she was pepper sprayed. She didn’t understand why she couldn’t approach and talk with the officer while simply trying to figure out a way to safely get home," Garber said in an emailed statement.

Garber said she and co-counsel support the complainant's decision to not pursue a trial.

The officers' defense attorneys, Mark Collins and Kaitlyn Stephens, said in a statement to The Dispatch that it took the acquittal on Kanode's case and a meeting of the parties to accomplish what should've occurred from the very start.

"Understanding was achieved, empathy and compassion were realized as a result of this dismissal," Collins and Stephens said.

In a statement, Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge 9, said the union is pleased that the charges against Shaw have been dismissed, calling her one of the finest and most accomplished officers in law enforcement.

"Public safety, officer safety and the rule of law must prevail over politics," Simpson said in the statement.

The city of Columbus has so far spent more than $300,000 investigating accusations of criminal misconduct by Columbus police officers during the protests, which began May 28, 2020, following the murder three days earlier of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Special prosecutors and an appointed investigator filed a total of three cases and have said no additional criminal charges will be filed .

The only case that remains is that of Sgt. Phillip Walls, which is set for trial on Aug. 15 in front of Franklin County Municipal Court Judge Jessica D'Varga.

Walls is charged with two counts each of assault, dereliction of duty and interference with civil rights. According to court records, the charges stem from an incident on May 29, 2020, at the intersection of Broad and High streets, where Walls is accused of pepper spraying two people who were on a sidewalk.

Garber told The Dispatch she plans to go forward with the Walls trial as each case is unique with a different set of facts.

