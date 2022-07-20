Here’s where you can get a free hot dog this week for National Hot Dog Month.

Georgia-based The Original Hot Dog Factory will treat fans to free hot dogs at locations nationwide on July 22 to celebrate National Hot Dog Day (July 20). The Original Hot Dog Factory

July 20 may be National Hot Dog Day, but did you know that all of July is National Hot Dog Month?

The Original Hot Dog Factory is celebrating with free All-American hot dogs at its University City restaurant on Friday. Free food usually comes with a line, so while you wait, we invite you to learn some more about the Charlotte restaurant — including its expansion plans.

First, details on the free dogs:

Free All-American hot dogs will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

Free hot dogs are first come, first served.

All other hot dogs are 5% off all day.

The beginning of The Original Hot Dog Factory

Owner Dennis McKinley started The Original Hot Dog Factory in 2010, and he began franchising in 2019. The Charlotte restaurant opened in University City in April 2021.

And the menu is vast: We all know and love Carolina Dogs here, but what if you’re craving a Chicago Dog, or a New York Hot Dog, or a San Francisco Veggie dog?

The restaurant serves hot dog styles from all around the country, and the menu is inspired by hot dogs McKinley has eaten across the country.

The idea to open the restaurant was born from McKinley’s love of hot dogs. The Detroit Coney — made with an all-beef hot dog, chili and onions — was his favorite hot dog growing up in Detroit, Michigan.

The Original Hot Dog Factory menu

Have you been left wanting more after getting your free All-American hot dog? You’re in luck, because the restaurant has hot dogs from across the country. Here is what to expect when visiting the restaurant:

Hot Dogs

Detroit Coney — an all beef hot dog topped with Factory chili, shredded cheese and chopped onions.

Carolina Slaw Dog — an all-beef hot dog topped with Factory chili and Factory slaw.

San Francisco Veggie Dog — a veggie soy dog topped with onions, tomatoes, lettuce and brown mustard.

Cuban Dog — a dog made with beef, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and special sauce. This new menu item rolls out this month in celebration of the restaurant’s new Miami location.

The Original Hot Dog Factory’s Carolina Slaw Dog is the store’s flagship item, featuring Factory chili and Factory slaw. Courtesy of Sherod McNealy

Extras

Factory House Salad — Romaine lettuce topped with onions, tomatoes, bacon, cheese and dressing of choice.

Factory Burger — ½ pound of 100% Angus beef with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Factory Loaded Fries — French fries topped with chili, cheese, shredded bacon, diced hot dog, jalapeño, green onions and Try Me Sauce.

The future of the restaurant

In Charlotte, The Original Hot Dog Factory is planning expansions into Uptown, NoDa and Ballantyne.

“The city of Charlotte and the center of North Carolina are huge hot dog lovers,” McKinley said.

We know!

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Have you been reading this the whole time wondering where you’d heard the name Dennis McKinley? If you are a fan of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” on Bravo, that’s why he may sound familiar to you. During his time on the show, he was married to Real Housewives star Porsha Williams.

He recalls having a good experience on the show. “They have a dedicated fan base,” McKinley said. “And anybody who’s watched the show knows that I serve hot dogs.”

Charlotte is a big Housewives market, according to McKinley. “They made sure that they came by to support,” he said.

Location: 9211 N Tryon St Suite 9, Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City

Cuisine: American, hot dogs

Instagram: @hotdogfactorycharlotte