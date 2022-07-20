KY 80 to be Reduced to One Lane Next Week in Pulaski County

As of July 15th, Laurel County is listed in the Red on the CDC’s KY Community Levels by County map, indicating a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. One of the drivers of this increased number of cases is the emergence of Omicron variant B.A5 as the dominant strain nationally. Omicron is more easily transmitted than earlier strains of the virus, including Delta. While we are seeing a higher number of cases, we aren’t currently seeing the severe illness, and dramatic numbers of hospitalizations associated with previous variants. Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, says the greatest tool in our public health toolbox remains vaccination. It is important to get vaccinated if you haven’t already and that you remain up to date on boosters. It is also important to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and to follow isolation and quarantine guidance. Laurel County Health Department is continuing to monitor the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and will notify the public of any changes to the situation. LCHD continues to offer COVID vaccinations Monday – Friday from 8-3pm. They also perform the PCR COVID 19 tests on Monday-Wednesday. COVID vaccinations and testing utilize same day scheduling, so you can call the morning you would like a vaccine or a test to make an appointment. You can stay up to date on Laurel County’s COVID numbers by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO