ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

KY 80 to be Reduced to One Lane Next Week in Pulaski County

By Faith Speaks
wtloam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET, Ky. (July 20, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that the KY 80 Fishing Creek bridge (mile point 13.8) in Pulaski County will be reduced to one...

www.wtloam.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxlexington.com

Relief at the Pump: Nicholasville gas station lowering cost for drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Nicholasville gas station is providing relief at the pump. Drivers across Kentucky have struggled with record-high prices in recent months. Jessamine County’s gas station owner of The Pit Stop said he decided to drop prices to help drivers. GasBuddy said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Kentucky is now $4.24.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Mercer County pool closed since 2019 reopens

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. ( WTVQ) – After being closed since August 2019, the Anderson Dean Community Park pool in Mercer County reopened Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Don Guay, Anderson Dean Park Board President, says it wasn’t just the Coronavirus that kept the doors shut....
MERCER COUNTY, KY
lanereport.com

Final segment of KY 30 project completed

— Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to celebrate the completion of a redefining 20-year transportation project that improves safety, connectivity and economic opportunities in southeastern Kentucky. The new, wider Kentucky Highway 30 stretches 33 miles from Booneville to London. Gov. Beshear unveiled honorary signage naming a portion of the final segment in Jackson County after former state representative Marie Rader.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pulaski County, KY
Traffic
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Traffic
County
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Government
City
Somerset, KY
Somerset, KY
Government
City
West Point, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Man involved in Wayne County, Ky. crash arrested for making threats toward deputies

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing some serious charges following a crash in a neighboring county. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say around 9:40 Thursday night, one of their deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 790. When the deputy arrived at the scene and went to check on the driver, he found him pounding on the steering wheel with his fist.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Gas is 63 cents below the state’s average in this Ky. county

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The average price of gas in Kentucky is $4.12 according to AAA. “Gas, that’s probably one of the stingiest things that Americans, in honest, that’s most what we’re stingy about, gas. You know we use it in everything, lawn equipment, vehicles, anything you can think of, gas is used in it,” customer Anthony Boggs said.
BARBOURVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. woman charged with drug trafficking

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman from Pulaski County was arrested late last week, and charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. Burton was then arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance - meth.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Man Arrested Following Accident

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a 45-year-old Somerset, Ky. man has been arrested on numerous charges after a non-injury vehicle accident. On July 21, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm Wayne County Deputy Allen Cash responded to the accident on Kentucky Highway 790. Upon his arrival, Deputy Cash found the Somerset man inside the vehicle taking his fist and striking the steering wheel. When asked if he needed medical assistance the man became belligerent towards Deputy Cash. The man then opened his door and fled on foot. The suspect ran a short distance when Deputy Cash was able to gain control of him. After being placed in the patrol car the man continued to be belligerent and made physical threats toward Deputy Cash.
SOMERSET, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Kytc Rrb
adairvoice.com

Adair man airlifted after motorcycle collision

Patrick Loy of Columbia was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital July 21 after being involved in a two-vehicle accident on Montpelier Rd., just before the Russell County line. Preliminary investigation by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office indicates Loy, 32, along with passenger Cara Pemberton of Russell...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

AppHarvest adds final touches on three eastern Kentucky facilities

MOREHEAD, Ky. — AppHarvest is finishing construction on three new facilities that will ship out millions of pounds of produce from indoor farms to local stores in the Commonwealth. The company said their Berea, Richmond and Somerset indoor farms will be completed by the end of 2022. What You...
BEREA, KY
wtloam.com

Daniel Boone National Forest Receives Funding To Update Some Facilities

The Daniel Boone National Forest is receiving $540,000 from Great American Outdoors Act to update some of its facilities. Forest Service officials say that a portion of the recently allocated funds will be used at recreation facilities like Barren Fork Horse Camp and Bell Farm Horse Camp in McCreary County. Crews will replace picnic tables, grills, serving tables and lantern posts. Some funds will also go to repair legacy trail bridges around the forest, which spans 21 counties in Eastern Kentucky. Ranger Tim Reed said the federal funding will allow the forest to “provide a better experience for our visitors.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Bikepacking route opens at Laurel Lake

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Are you looking for a new adventure through the mountains? A new bikepacking route has opened at Laurel Lake. Bikepacking is an extended mountain biking trip, where bikers can periodically ride and then camp. The route goes through the Daniel Boone National Forest and the Spillway,...
CORBIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
wtloam.com

Laurel County Listed In The Red In Latest COVID-19 Stats

As of July 15th, Laurel County is listed in the Red on the CDC’s KY Community Levels by County map, indicating a high level of COVID-19 transmission in the community. One of the drivers of this increased number of cases is the emergence of Omicron variant B.A5 as the dominant strain nationally. Omicron is more easily transmitted than earlier strains of the virus, including Delta. While we are seeing a higher number of cases, we aren’t currently seeing the severe illness, and dramatic numbers of hospitalizations associated with previous variants. Laurel County Public Health Director, Mark Hensley, says the greatest tool in our public health toolbox remains vaccination. It is important to get vaccinated if you haven’t already and that you remain up to date on boosters. It is also important to get tested if you are experiencing symptoms and to follow isolation and quarantine guidance. Laurel County Health Department is continuing to monitor the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and will notify the public of any changes to the situation. LCHD continues to offer COVID vaccinations Monday – Friday from 8-3pm. They also perform the PCR COVID 19 tests on Monday-Wednesday. COVID vaccinations and testing utilize same day scheduling, so you can call the morning you would like a vaccine or a test to make an appointment. You can stay up to date on Laurel County’s COVID numbers by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. man arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man was arrested this past weekend, accused of stealing a pickup truck. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone called in and said they spotted a pickup truck that was possibly stolen.
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Three Russell County residents arrested in Casey County following traffic stop

Three Russell County residents were arrested in Casey County last week following a traffic stop, according to the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic stop occurred on Highway 127 last week, according to the sheriff’s office, and resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Elisabeth M. Bandy, age 29 of Russell Springs, on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and no insurance; David Wisdom, age 34 of Russell Springs, on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and 33-year-old Dustin Stephens of Jamestown on charges of public intoxication of a controlled substance.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

5 arrested in record-sized Laurel County, Lexington drug bust

LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported a record-setting drug seizure in East Bernstadt on Monday. The sheriff’s office said a total of five people were arrested in connection to two drug busts. The first three were arrested when about 1.25 pounds of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested by KSP

A Russell Springs man was arrested by Kentucky State Police Tuesday night. According to jail records, 39-year-old Jimmy L. Weston was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (fourth or more offense), fleeing or evading police first degree, speeding 17 mph over the limit, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to surrender revoked operators license, criminal mischief third degree, disorderly conduct first degree, resisting arrest, and failure to notify address change.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested in Pulaski County drug investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Pulaski County recently. According to a post on the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign on July 14, leading to a traffic stop.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Jessamine County schools recruiting 60 open positions

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Jessamine County School District is working to fill nearly 60 job openings, with the new school year starting on August 10. Superintendent Matt Moore said, “So we do have approximately 60 positions that are open; a lot of those are part-time positions.”
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy