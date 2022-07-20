Dave Chappelle Shows in Santa Rosa Quickly Sell Out

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO