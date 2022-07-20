ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dave Chappelle Shows in Santa Rosa Quickly Sell Out

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets to see comedian Dave Chappelle perform in Santa Rosa sold out almost instantly. Tickets went on...

lakecountybloom.com

There’s Comedy in Lake County!

It’s a hot July Sunday evening in Upper Lake. Waves of heat shimmer on the concrete parking lot of Running Creek Casino, making the air conditioning a welcome breath of fresh air. It’s early in the evening, and there’s still plenty of time for dinner before the comedy show. After a quick visit to the Players Club to purchase tickets, the evening presents opportunities to enjoy. Slot machines catch the eye, but tonight’s dinner special, ribs, has already taken priority.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Santa Rosa’s Jack & Tony’s to Become 1910 Bar and Provisions

The former Jack & Tony’s in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square will reopen as 1910 Bar and Provisions later this year. Windsor restaurateurs JC Adams and Brad Barmore of Kin and Healdsburg’s Kin Smoke will turn the long-fallow space in the historic Jacobs building into a cocktail-focused eatery with pizza, sliders and shared plates. Unlike their family-focused restaurants in Windsor and Healdsburg, 1910 Bar and Provisions will have late-night offerings and a full bar, said Adams.
SANTA ROSA, CA
focushillsboro.com

Sonny Barger’s Net worth : Early Life, Career And Biography !

Today we will be going to discuss a famous celebrity named Sonny Barger’s net worth, Early Life, Career, And Biography. On October 8, 1938, Sonny Barger was born in the city of Modesto, in the state of California. In 1957, he was an active participant in the establishment of the Oakland, California chapter of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Rosa Quickly Sell
Thrillist

This California City Is the Gateway to Wine Country and Redwood Forests

Santa Rosa is a patchwork of hills, valleys, plains, and fields and fields of grapes. As the seat of Sonoma County, its location means one thing: wineries galore. Well, okay, two things if you throw in its convenient access to redwoods, the tallest and oldest trees in the country (no biggie). As one of the largest cities in California’s wine country, Santa Rosa is cosmopolitan enough to host boutique hotels, microbreweries, and hip coffee shops, but sleepy enough that it would be easy enough to wile away a day hiking the Redwood Coast.
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomamag.com

Lovers of Thin and Crispy Pizza Have a New Go-To Spot in Santa Rosa

With the downtown Santa Rosa closure of La Vera in 2019 and Mary’s Pizza Shack this year, Fourth Street has been all but crustless. Thankfully, L’Oro Di Napoli has come to the rescue, throwing some seriously Italian pies. Their Neopolitan-style pizzas have thin centers and signature charred crusts...
SANTA ROSA, CA
7x7.com

Find rustic luxury at Northern California's 5 best glampgrounds

No other kind of resort does rustic luxury quite as well as a good glampground. And with the arrival of a handful of design-forward properties in the last few years, Northern California is now home to some of the best glamping around. From Big Sur’s OG Treebones Resort to the...
TRAVEL
californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
jsfashionista.com

The Madrona Healdsburg, The Most Stunning New Luxury Hotel in Healdsburg

There’s nothing like enjoying a luxury staycation at an absolutely amazing place especially when it’s just a few steps from my home, also located in Healdsburg. This gorgeous recently reopened luxury boutique hotel is a dream. I am feeling relaxed and refreshed after staying at The Madrona, Healdsburg.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Willits News

Looking About in Mendocino County: Saying ‘goodbye’

“The purpose of life is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. After a year-long unusually rapid progression of pulmonary fibrosis, John Gaston Dickerson of Redwood Valley passed away on July 6, 2022, at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley hospital.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa Animal Services Offering Free Adoptions Through July 31

Promotion offered as part of Bissell Pet Foundation’s July Empty the Shelter campaign. Martinez, CA – Contra Costa Animal Services (CCAS) will be offering free adoptions of all animals through July 31 as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” adoption campaign. The goal of this promotion is to find loving homes for homeless pets in Contra Costa County.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa and Windsor May Be Next to Ban New Gas Stations

Santa Rosa and Windsor could be the next cities in Sonoma County to ban new gas stations. Both councils are tentatively scheduled to consider the bans in August per recommendations from their planning commissions. Woody Hastings, co-coordinator of the Sonoma County-based Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said in a news release “Along with extended drought, extreme heat episodes, and other anomalous disruptions, it makes no sense to continue with the obsolete and dangerous 20th century energy systems.” Petaluma, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park and, most recently, Cotati have already imposed moratoriums on new gas stations. Petaluma was the first in the country to do so in March of 2021. Sonoma County has a total of 138 gas stations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Bay Area Restaurant Ranked Among 50 Best in the World

One Bay Area restaurant cracked the latest top 50 restaurants in the world list. in Healdsburg just made the cut, coming in at No. 50 in the World's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2022. "Led by husband and wife team Kyle and Katina Connaughton – a chef and farmer respectively...
HEALDSBURG, CA

