Friday is the day senior adults will have the opportunity to beat the crazy Texas heat at the Homemade Ice Cream Freeze Off at the Senior Citizens Center. As of Tuesday morning, 16 people had confirmed they will be making freezers of homemade ice cream for senior citizens to enjoy and judge. That’s right – this contest will be judged by those attending it. This is one popularity contest senior citizens won’t want to miss — just be sure to get your “chip” or ballot so you can have your say. Prizes will be awarded to the top three ice creams, along with five honorable mention recognitions as well.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO