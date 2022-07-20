ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Chamber delivers positive economic development report for first half of 2022

By Al Lawrence
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CG8qe_0gmKjTjv00

Five economic development projects that Richland Area Chamber and Economic Development closed out during the first half of this year will have a $102 million total impact on the local economy. The good economic news came from agency representatives who presented their biannual report to the Richland County commissioners Tuesday.

The report noted that the five projects are committed to creating 336 new jobs with $13.5 million in annual payroll over the next three years as a result of $51.6 million in capital expenditures. The total figure also includes spending by suppliers and employees in the local economy.

Barrett Thomas, the chamber's director of economic development, said the report has larger figures than for the first half of 2021 mainly because of a major investment by Charter Next Generation in both Lexington and Ontario. The four other projects closed out so far this year were involved in the JobsOhio Inclusion program for smaller projects in targeted areas with underrepresented ownership groups and businesses in “distressed” ZIP codes. They are Global Medical Foam, New Day Creative, Ohio Valley Stamping and The Boot Life.

Thomas said at least four other companies are in the state program’s pipeline.

“Several of these have an expansion in footprint or are going to a new building,” he said. “The Boot Life is getting a new, online platform to scale their nationwide sales.”

Chamber President and CEO Jodie Perry noted that Richland County is second only to Cuyahoga County in utilization of the Inclusion program.

Officials said the 160,000-square-foot spec building at the Airport West development site in Mansfield is completed and helping to attract interest in local development.

“The 17 attraction opportunities that we’ve responded to, a lot of those are looking for a building 100,000 square feet, they’re looking for 400,000 square feet. The building is designed to be expanded on and that’s what they’re looking for,” Thomas said. “They all want to be up in production in nine months and that’s not going to happen, but they want to know if this can happen fast and have a building ready to go.”

Thomas said a German company expressed interest in order to be closer to its customers but ultimately chose another community.

Officials said the Airport West site is the first in the state to achieve authentication from the JobsOhio “SiteOhio” program that is designed to define and promote the best sites in the state for development and investment. The chamber also is working to get several other local sites to meet the standard.

The report says a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the U.S. 30 corridor that involves Richland, Ashland, Crawford and Wyandot counties is ready to be submitted for state approval. The CEDS, which received a resolution of support Tuesday from the commissioners, includes the vision, goals, and strategy for the region to foster regional collaboration, set economic priorities and facilitate access to federal funds for economic development and workforce development for the next five years.

Economic Development Liaison Jessica Gribben said other efforts to attract and keep people in the area include a housing study that should be complete in October that will be valuable as the $20 billion Intel chip plant develops in Licking County. She also said the second and third phases of the Black Fork Commons project in Shelby also will help make the area more attractive to prospective employees.

Marketing and Communications Director Sandy Messner told the board that officials are completing 25 employer videos that will be posted on social media to show what it is like to work at those companies. She said the chamber also is in the second season of the Workforce Pulse Podcast which is focusing on stories of “boomerang” and home-grown talent and talent that landed in the community from somewhere else to share with individuals who are being recruited or considering returning home.

Commissioner Chairman Tony Vero asked chamber representatives about the state of the local economy in light of the COVID downturn the last two years and the high inflation so far in 2022.

“There’s no question it’s impacting businesses. That being said, there still are local businesses that are expanding. It’s definitely not all ‘gloom and doom,’” Perry said. "We’re no different than any other community in that workforce continues to be a challenge.”

Commissioners distribute more ARPA money

In other business, commissioners approved an $117,000 allocation of county American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for improvements to Palm Park north of Bellville near the B-and-O Hike/Bike trail. County Business Manager Andrew Keller said the project will replace a portable toilet at the end of the park near the Boy Scout cabin with a permanent restroom and replace a holding tank in the restroom at the other end with a sewer line connection.

“It will make the park more accessible and have less logistical and environmental issues than they have with the portable toilet,” Keller said.

Bellville Village Administrator Larry Weirick said the permanent restroom will help when people take their children to the playground there. He noted that the rest of the $274,000 total cost will be covered with an H2Ohio clean water program grant.

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland land bank to do 'house cleaning' of old policies, procedures

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, aka Land Bank, formed a subcommittee Friday to review and update policies and procedures. Land bank director Bill Harvey said the need for the updates arose “in light of things that we have in the article from Ashland Source.”. Support...
ASHLAND, OH
wqkt.com

New location coming for Holmes Co company

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Developer proposes 519 residential units on Newark Road property

MOUNT VERNON – A Columbus developer has proposed creating a 519-unit residential development on a 102-acre parcel along Newark Road in Mount Vernon, an idea that got its start in a meeting with the Area Development Foundation over a year ago. Highland Real Estate founder Scott Mallory gave the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland roundabout construction chugs along

ASHLAND — The construction of Ashland's first roundabout entered its second week recently, and officials say construction is moving along. Mayor Matt Miller said the $2.2 million roundabout project at the intersection of Cottage Street. U.S. Route 250 and Faultless Drive is "well underway" and that everything, so far, is going as planned.
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lexington, OH
City
Ontario, OH
Richland County, OH
Government
Richland County, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
County
Richland County, OH
City
Ashland, OH
City
Bellville, OH
richlandsource.com

Open Source: What is the status of Middle Park in Mansfield?

This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Scenes from a walk through Middle Park. Photos taken Friday during a walk through Mansfield's Middle Park.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

New 'Davy McClure' education center to be built at Tom Kruse Park

ASHLAND — Ashland County Park District Commissioner Robert DeSanto believed Davy McClure would help lead the organization into the future. On Friday, a ceremony to announce McClure's name would be on a newly announced outdoor education center guaranteed that belief, despite his death almost two years ago. GALLERY: Davy...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio health leaders react as COVID cases, hospitalizations surge

CLEVELAND — The state of Ohio paints a color pallet of orange and yellow on the Center for Disease Controls' online COVID-19 tracker. The tracker, updated on Thursday, shows that Medina, Lorain, Huron, Erie, and Trumbull counties are peaking at a "high" community level classification. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Geauga, Portage, and Ashtabula counties stand at a “medium” community level of COVID-19 cases.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Keller
10TV

AEP Ohio restoring power to customers after storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of about 9 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 1,034 customers in Franklin County, 903 customers in Athens County and 2,099 customers in Delaware County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
scriptype.com

NHS sees positive results with alternative suspension program

If the thought of being suspended from school conjures up images of a student being stuck at home, unable to attend classes and punished for being “a troublemaker,” Nordonia High School’s successful alternative to suspension may dispel that stereotype. Meet the Phoenix Alternative Learning Environment, a partnership program between the Akron Area YMCA and Nordonia Schools that strives to prove that intervention is the best way to overcome obstacles.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Local Development#Drinking Water#Jobsohio Inclusion
northcantonohio.gov

2nd Annual Hoover Park Festival

The inaugural event in 2021, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first Hoover International Sales Convention, attracted more than 400 visitors to the park and museum on a rainy day. This year’s festivities include history talks and self-guided tours, a garden boutique and plant sale, presentations on pollinators and invasive plant species, a performance by the Glen Oak High School Marching Band, activities and displays from the Stark County Beekeepers’ Association, North Canton Public Library, Stark Parks, and North Canton Heritage Society as well as children’s storytelling, food trucks, raffles and giveaways, vintage cars from the 1920s, a vintage baseball game between the Fulton Mules and the Smithville Stars, and a very special performance of the original Hoover Company calliope.
NORTH CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

It's back! NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Richland County

MANSFIELD -- A busy weather week has extended into the weekend in Richland County. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 2 p.m. for a large chunk of northern Ohio, including Richland County. Support Our Journalism. Be the wind in our sails....
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands remain without power after storms roll through central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands across central Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 11 p.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 10,828 total outages across Ohio, including 2,096 in Delaware County and 777 in Franklin County. In addition, South Central Power is also reporting 627 customers without power. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
13abc.com

New hybrid aircraft engine tested in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Higher gas prices are pushing more drivers to consider electric or hybrid vehicles, but have you ever considered a hybrid airliner?. Since June of 2021, NASA & General Electric have been working on a new hybrid aircraft engine, and they’ve been testing it here in northwest Ohio. But not up in the skies...
SANDUSKY, OH
thingstodopost.org

The 9 best hotels in North Canton, United States

Discover the best hotels in North Canton, Ohio including Embassy Suites by Hilton Akron Canton Airport, Best Western Plus North Canton Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott Canton, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Canton, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham North Canton, Best Western Plus North Canton Inn & Suites, M Star Hotel North Canton - Hall of Fame, Rodeway Inn, Poggio Amorelli Bed and Breakfast.
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Severe Storm Impact: More Downed Trees in Wayne, Holmes

SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of trees down again in southern Wayne and northern Holmes Counties during the night. But there were no reports of building damage or injuries from Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. No word on state roads being closed at this time, but...
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy