The Kid LAROI & MONSTA X to Headline Nickelodeon’s NickFest Music Festival

NickFest is coming. On Wednesday (July 20), Nickelodeon unveiled a star-studded list of performers for its inaugural NickFest music festival, with K-pop stars MONSTA X and “Stay” hitmaker The Kid LAROI headlining.

The all-ages, two-day event is scheduled to take place from Saturday, Oct. 22. to Sunday, Oct. 23, at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium grounds in Pasadena, Calif. MONSTA X will be the top act for the Saturday, while LAROI will close out the festival on Sunday.

Other musicians who will be performing at the event include Alec Benjamin, Dixie, Kyle, 24kGoldn, Boys World, San Holo, Tai Verdes, Joshua Bassett, beabadoobee and more to be announced in the coming months. The stars of Monster High , Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan will also provide exclusive performances at the festival.

Activities will also be a large part of NickFest. Immersive experiences and rides that feature SpongeBob SquarePants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are among those that will be featured at the festival, as well as a Ferris wheel attraction, roller rink, and a slime generator.

Fans looking to purchase tickets to the festival will have two options: American Express Platinum Card Members have early access to tickets and can either purchase general admission or VIP beginning July 20, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets start at $115.

See the NickFest announcement — as well as the festival’s full lineup — below.

