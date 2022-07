Howl-O-Scream will return to SeaWorld Orlando in September, bringing new roller coasters, haunted houses, and scare zones along with it. SeaWorld released new details of the haunted attraction, saying that several former spooks will return in 2022. There will be fan-favorites haunted houses from last year, such as Captain's Revenge and Beneath the Ice.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO