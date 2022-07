Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. remains a free agent with all NFL training camps set to open next week. The 11-year veteran hopes to have a new home no later than mid-August. “Man, we’re definitely heating up,” Harris said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m just taking my time and waiting to see what’s going to be the best fit for me. I’ve still got a little time, and I’m just waiting to make sure I pick the right team. Definitely looking for a contender.”

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO