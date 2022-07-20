Eastern, Central Washington drought declaration lifted

A combine transfers wheat into a grain truck, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman, Wash. Across eastern Washington, a drought the National Weather Service classified… Read More

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Ecology has canceled the drought declaration for Central and Eastern Washington because of unanticipated cool, wet weather in May and June.

Ecology officials said Tuesday that water supply conditions have been much better than expected and as a result no part of the state is experiencing drought conditions.

Officials say Washington had the second-wettest May through June since 1895.

Ecology’s statewide drought coordinator Jeff Marti says all areas of the state, including the five watersheds specified in the drought declaration, have received significantly above-normal precipitation. He says the outlook is much better than forecast back in May.