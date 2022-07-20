ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears 53-man roster projection: Vol. Training camp

By Aaron Leming
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE FOREST, Ill., — We are under one week until the Chicago Bears report back to Halas Hall for training camp and that means months of football is right around the corner. The team is ushering in a new regime under head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Poles and...

247sports.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Chicago Bears G Dakota Dozier underwent surgery for torn ACL, source says

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears guard Dakota Dozier recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday. Dozier was carted off the field during the Bears' first day of mandatory minicamp last month after injuring his left leg during practice. The Bears later placed Dozier on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Source: Green Bay Packers star LT David Bakhtiari on PUP list ahead of first training camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers All Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari's return from the torn ACL in his left knee has hit another snag. More than a year and a half removed from his injury, he's still not in the clear. Bakhtiari was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, meaning he almost certainly won't be on the field when the Packers hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Kenyan Drake (ankle) cleared for Raiders' training camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) has been cleared for training camp. Drake's clearance is an encouraging sign after the Raiders' running back was held out of minicamp with his ankle injury suffered in December. Expect Drake to play a potential committee role with Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, and Brandon Bolden.
NFL
Yardbarker

When Will The Bears Be Contenders Again?

The Chicago Bears have a long haul coming into the 2022 season. With all new coaching and a lot of new players, the team is a shadow of its former self. However, they still have a few veteran players that have been with the team for a while now. With...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

My 2022 ACC Preseason Football All-ACC Ballot, Order of Finish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The 2022 ACC Kickoff is still raging on at the Westin in Charlotte, but preseason ballots are already filled out ahead of the upcoming season. With that in mind, I sent in my ACC ballot earlier this week that included a total of 22 players from the Atlantic Division. Yes, many of those were NC State players, but several of them were players who finished as All-ACC players last year, so don't just go calling me a "homer" by scrolling through without reading the reasoning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
Person
Khari Blasingame
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Packers work out veteran receiver John Brown on Wednesday

The Green Bay Packers have spent the majority of their offseason looking to address the losses left by All-Pro Davante Adams and speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the receiver position. They signed veteran Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal earlier in the offseason. They drafted three rookies in April's draft, including North Dakota State's Christian Watson. Experienced receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are back for another season in Green Bay. Also, the team is looking for a bounce-back season from the hungry Amari Rodgers. But perhaps the team is still looking to add some more veteran help to the wide receiver group. They worked out nine-year veteran John Brown Wednesday in the hopes of possibly adding him to the 90-man roster before the start of training camp next week.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Baltimore

6 Ravens opening training camp on PUP list

-- Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, cornerback Marcus Peters, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and safety Ar'Darius Washington will all start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Baltimore Ravens announced. Those players can be activated at any time during training camp,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Lake Forest#Poles
247Sports

Fantastic 47: No. 25, Kliff Kingsbury

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

5 Bears Players That Could Surprise in 2022

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Few people are expecting much from the Chicago Bears this coming season. Most analysts are predicting Chicago will be one of the league's worst teams, with a questionable roster often cited as the primary reason. Whether new general manager Ryan Poles will admit it or not, the team is in a rebuilding stage, and with a roster full of new faces, it'll be interesting to see which players emerge as standouts.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy