MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) – A man was killed Wednesday in traffic crash near Murphysboro. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:50 a.m., I-DOT employee Edward Stallman was involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 127 and Ava Road. Authorities say although that area is currently a construction zone, they do not believe that the road work or lane closures factored into the crash.

2 DAYS AGO