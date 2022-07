With the number of laptops on the market, it can be confusing to shop for the perfect laptop for your work-from-home setup. You should keep a close eye on the best laptop deals — you might be able to snag an excellent device for way below the retail price. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share this fantastic offer that’s available right now on Dell’s website. Today, you can get the 14-inch Dell Vostro 3420 laptop for just $579. That’s a massive $534 off the regular price of $1,113, and easily one of the best deals on a great computer you can get right now.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO