Toni Cornell Remembers Dad Chris Cornell on His 58th Birthday: ‘You Wrote the Soundtrack to Not Just Our Lives’

Chris Cornell and Toni Cornell arrive at SAINT LAURENT At The Palladium at Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Nothing compares to Chris Cornell. That’s the message the late Soundgarden frontman’s daughter Toni Cornell has for her dad on Wednesday (July 20), on what would’ve been the rocker’s 58th birthday.

In a sweet tribute post to the “Spoonman” singer and his musical legacy, the 17-year-old pens an emotional tribute to her dad, who died in 2017 at age 52. “‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ is not just a song. It’s what I truly think when I look back at our life and memories together,” she began her message, referring to the Prince hit made popular by Sinead O’Connor in 1990. It’s a song the father-daughter duo had sung together, and which she has since performed on her own.

“Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through. They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more,” she continued. “Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!! The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone.”

“You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it,” she added. “We feel you with us as your words, love and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls.”

She concluded her message, “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches.”

Toni also included a sweet home video showing the three-time Grammy winner — who was known for his powerful voice — playing guitar and teaching his little girl to use her voice. “Singing high is not the same as singing loud, though. You don’t have to sing it loud — you can sing it quiet,” the rocker advises Toni at the beginning of the clip, as he strums on a guitar while she begins to sing Rihanna’s chorus in the Eminem Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Love the Way You Lie.” As she finishes, he gives her encouraging words: “That was great!”

Cornell’s son Christopher with wife Vicky also appear in the home video. As he chats with the late rocker, the “Black Hole Sun” singer has a huge smile on his face and also gives his little boy some encouragement. “You’re doing really good! Just do it!” Later on, Christopher sings along to Em’s “Not Afraid” as Cornell taps his guitar to the beat.

See Toni’s post and watch the family video below: