Free STI testing event Wednesday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Health Department is hosting a free, pop-up clinic Wednesday afternoon to test for sexually transmitted infections.

It happening from 4-6 p.m. behind Chesapeake Regional Healthcare at 748 N. Battlefield Blvd.

The health department says it’s not testing for monkeypox. Those who think they might have monkeypox are urged to contact their doctor.

This free event is for testing only, not for exams or medications. No ID is required and there’s no age limit.

Free $10 gas cards will be given to the first five people tested.

