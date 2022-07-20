Back to School: Chandler Unified School District - Chandler High School

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local powerlifter who is part of the Ak-Chin community is empowering others, especially those in his tribal community. Nikolai White was nominated for our segment by fellow champion powerlifter Fred Salas. Salas said White has encouraged a lot of young men in the Ak-Chin community to branch out and try new things like rodeos and weightlifting competitions to give them a sense of self-purpose. “We are all proud of Nick and his team,” Salas wrote. “They’re other state champs here in the community, but he’s our first world champ, and I feel he deserves the recognition for being an inspiration to other young men throughout the Ak-Chin community.” White began entering rodeos at 16 and has competed in the world’s oldest rodeo in Prescott and other events in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO