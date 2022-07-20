ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Back to School: Chandler Unified School District - Chandler High School

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerchant Square Antiques may be one of the biggest vintage shopping experiences in Arizona!. Head to Chandler for a wide assortment of products and fun for the family. Take a peek behind the curtain at The Lion King...

AZFamily

Arizona's Family is the new home for Arizona high school sports

Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares inspiring story. 15-year-old Charlie Duffy proudly shares her struggles and how she’s overcome them after she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 2 years old. ‘life without limits’ Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares her story.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Arizona Education
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Ike’s brings love and sandwiches to Peoria

The wildly successful sandwich shop Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is now open in Peoria. With the edition of the Peoria location, Ike’s now has seven locations in the Valley, with another three on the way. Owner Ike Shehadeh has been visiting Arizona on a monthly basis over the...
PEORIA, AZ
dailyadvent.com

Ducey appeals ruling against Arizona's limiting COVID relief to open schools

Teaching assistant Susan Jussel works in an empty classroom as she monitors a remote learning class at the Valencia Newcomer School on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Phoenix. (The Center Square) – Gov. Doug Ducey is appealing a federal judge's decision blocking his decision to withhold federal COVID-19 relief to unopened schools....
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Say hello to Krystal Ortiz

FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz is no stranger to The Valley. And that's a good thing, since her first day on the air coincided with monsoon storms kicking into high gear around Arizona. Krystal grew up in Gilbert, and while attending Highland High School she realized math and science were...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona News

Mother of boy allegedly killed by grandmother at Scottsdale hotel plans to sue DCS. The boy's mother is asking for $12 million to settle the claim and avoid litigation. Former President Trump speaks at rally for Kari Lake, others in Prescott Valley. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By David Baker...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Here are five weekend Valley events to keep you busy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You’ve made it through another month of summer! We hope that you’ve stayed cool, or at least have gotten a good-looking tan and stayed from getting sunburned, or worse yet, a margarita burn. Here are five things happenings around the Valley to help keep your mind occupied this weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Intersection of 43rd Ave., Thunderbird Rd. closed after crash

Three people are dead and six others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Friday morning. Group of veterans gather in Chandler to watch Jan. 6 hearing. The veterans came to the watch party with an open mind, their service to this country front and center. Phoenix high...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix staff, volunteers help the most vulnerable during excessive heat

The veterans came to the watch party with an open mind, their service to this country front and center. Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares inspiring story. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 15-year-old Charlie Duffy proudly shares her struggles and how she’s overcome them after she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

‘Wurst Festival Ever’ heads to the Melrose District

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Wurst Festival Ever” is coming to the Melrose District at Short Leash Hotdogs this weekend!. This year’s celebration marks seven years of the hotdogs and bratwurst fest. Anwar Newton, who is in charge of the big party, spoke with Good Morning Arizona this morning to invite the community!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix nurse dedicated to helping others wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Janet Wilder, a nurse in Phoenix who does all she can to help others in need. “She is very kind, very real, very genuine, very hilarious. There are more adjectives than you can find for her. Probably the kindest person you will ever meet, you will know it when you see her,” said Gina Nicolas, a coworker of Janet’s.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Ak-Chin power lifter is empowering others in the tribal community

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local powerlifter who is part of the Ak-Chin community is empowering others, especially those in his tribal community. Nikolai White was nominated for our segment by fellow champion powerlifter Fred Salas. Salas said White has encouraged a lot of young men in the Ak-Chin community to branch out and try new things like rodeos and weightlifting competitions to give them a sense of self-purpose. “We are all proud of Nick and his team,” Salas wrote. “They’re other state champs here in the community, but he’s our first world champ, and I feel he deserves the recognition for being an inspiration to other young men throughout the Ak-Chin community.” White began entering rodeos at 16 and has competed in the world’s oldest rodeo in Prescott and other events in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
PHOENIX, AZ
thepoloparty.com

There’s A Lot More Than Polo Happening At The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

Top Attractions Beyond Polo At The 11th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Presented By Talking Stick Resort. While the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships will bring some of the world’s top players and teams to WestWorld of Scottsdale November 5th, there’s plenty of attractions to keep everyone entertained between and during the polo action.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Newborn baby taken to hospital after being left on doorstep of Mesa home

PHOENIX — A newborn baby was taken to the hospital Friday after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department received a call from a woman at about 11:20 a.m. that she found the child outside her residence near 56th Street and McKellips Road, spokesman Richard Encinas said during a press conference.
MESA, AZ

