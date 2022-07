Dying Light 2 is currently on sale for just $25 at GameFly. The sale only applies to preowned PS4 copies, but you can make use of its free new-gen upgrade to play on PS5 with enhanced visuals. We’re not sure how long the deal will stick around, but inventory could sell out fast--so check it out while you can. You'll get the original case with your preorder and a money-back guarantee if anything is wrong with the disc upon arrival. In our experience, though, GameFly's used games tend to be in great condition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO