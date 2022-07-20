The 60-acre Unity Park in Greenville has an abundance of green space and playgrounds

It was a long time coming, but Unity Park in Greenville has already proven to be a magnet for Upstate families. Pack a picnic and spend the day adventuring from one play area to another. The 60-acre park has an abundance of green space and it surrounds the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Looking for playgrounds? Oh yes. This is the place.

Playgrounds are open daily during regular park hours, from 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. and you will find ADA-accessible structures here, too.

· The TD Synnex Playground is more than 30,000 square feet, with slides, rope climbing structures, boulder scrambles, balance logs and beams and two lookout towers.

· The Donovan Playground has a play structure, log bridge, swings, teeter-totters, auditory/sensory equipment and a salamander play sculpture.

· The Ann Watson Trotter Memorial Garden has swings, natural play elements, and a climbing wall.

· The Greenville Water Splash Pad features spray jets and a toddlers-only zone. It is open daily 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. The Splash Pad will be turned off any day there is rain, including scattered showers.

In response to parents, shade – glorious shade – has been added. Temporarily, oversized umbrellas provide a break from the sun at the splashpad, the Donovan Playground for toddlers, and at the transition area

between the garden nature play area and the mound play area. Permanent shade structures are on the way.

Insider tips:

· Don’t miss the trails featured throughout the park. You can download a trail map before you go or access one at unityparkgreenville.com/1875/Trails-Bridges.

· Check the City of Greenville’s social media pages before you pack the car. Sections of the park may close for maintenance, especially after busy weekends, which was the case soon after the park opened.

· Bike racks are available, so if the weather permits, you can ride to your adventure.

· Prepare for the summer heat. Bring water, water, and more water, along with lots of sunscreen. Shade is still sparse in some areas and a fun day can turn quickly if you aren’t prepared for the weather.

· The city’s free trolley service runs to the park on weekends. View the stops and hours at unityparkgreenville.com.

Unity Park

320 S. Hudson St., Greenville