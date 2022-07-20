ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: West Virginia Gov. Justice has no. 5 approval rating among governors

By Bailey Brautigan
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has the fifth-highest approval rating among U.S. governors according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult .

The results of the poll show that 66% of people surveyed approve of Gov. Justice, and 28% of them disapprove. Last year, the governor says he was ranked sixth among U.S. governors.

Gov. Justice on abortion law: ‘We do need a special session to clean that up’

“To be among the very highest-approved governors in America is a true honor. With all the historic successes we’ve seen in West Virginia, especially in the past year, people are prouder than ever to be from this state. They’re walking around with their heads held high, and that’s exactly what this poll proves,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians can truly sense that the rocket ship ride that I promised is real and it’s happening. We’re setting record after record. We’re changing our image to the outside world. We’re proving that we’re the diamond in the rough that everyone missed. As someone who loves this amazing state beyond good sense, I could not be more proud of what we’ve accomplished, and now we’ve just got to keep the ball rolling.”

The governors who ranked higher than Justice were Mark Gordon (R-WY) with a 74% approval rating, Phil Scott (R-VT) at 74%, Charlie Baker (R-MA) at 73%, and Larry Hogan (R-MD) at 70%.

The top eight spots all belonged to Republican governors, and the highest-ranked Democratic governor was Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

The least popular governors are Dan McKee (D-RI), Kate Brown (D-OR), and David Ige (D-HI).

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was ranked 13th, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was ranked 19th.

What is the most-Googled fast food chain in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many of us have our fast food favorites, such as McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Chick-fil-A, and so on. But which chain is most-Googled in West Virginia and why?. Chick-fil-A is the top-searched fast food chain in West Virginia and its neighboring states, according...
RESTAURANTS
Where does money spent on the WV Lottery go?

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $660 million, the ninth largest jackpot in history, so some people who do not normally buy lottery tickets might be tempted to make an exception. But where exactly does the money spent on West Virginia Lottery tickets go? According to the West Virginia Lottery website, […]
LOTTERY
Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50,000 in 2 weeks

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 26,610 COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking a consistent rise in new cases for three weeks straight. Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for two weeks consecutively: the state saw 24,465 more people...
OHIO STATE
Ohio National Guard preps for the next generation of warfare

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2020, we saw the National Guard in our hospitals, food banks, nursing homes, and cities during times of unrest. On Friday, the Ohio National Guard, which supports both the Army and Air Force, gave members of the media an inside look at their operations, and how they organize and prepare for those vastly different situations.
OHIO STATE
West Virginia DMV outage caused by hardware failure, not a hack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Online and kiosk renewals are back up and running for West Virginia’s DMV. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a press release that driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals are back online at the service portal at dmv.wv.gov and at kiosk locations throughout the state. The release says that a mainframe outage is […]
Ambulance workers across Ohio face paycheck problems

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare said they have experienced paycheck delays three times in the last month, impacting their ability to pay bills. ProCare Medical Transportation Service, of Circleville, provides private ambulance transportation to area hospitals. Davian Rogers, of Jackson, worked for ProCare as an emergency medical technician until she experienced three […]
WV barrel racer heading back to world championship

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WBOY) — A Marion County girl is headed back to the National Barrel Horse Association Youth & Teen World Championship in Perry, Georgia. Kiera Hefflin and her horse, Sugar, competed at the world championship in 2021. The duo qualified for the competition again in 2022 and are hoping for a better outcome. Heflin said this time […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
