ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary

By Paul Steinhauser
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. So was the Democratic Governors Association, whose seven-figure investment in the GOP contest appeared to pay off. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

One thing voters agree on: Fresh voices needed in politics

NEW YORK (AP) — As he campaigns for a Manhattan congressional seat against fellow Democrats twice his age, 38-year-old Suraj Patel harnesses the frustration of his generation toward those who have held office for decades. In his telling, Reps. Jerry Nadler, 75, and Carolyn Maloney, 76, are part of a crop of Democrats who rose to power in the 1990s only to fail on issues ranging from guns to climate change and abortion. The redistricting process that merged their congressional districts offers a chance for new leadership, Patel says. “If we keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different result: That’s not just the definite of insanity,” he said. “That’s also the definition of incumbency.” More than 1,100 miles to the west in the presidential testing ground of Iowa, Republican Jeremiah Bronson was also considering whether someone other than 76-year-old Donald Trump might carry his party into the future. Bronson expressed growing interest in 55-year-old Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
State
Illinois State
CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
POTUS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy