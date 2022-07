The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Friday that restricted free agent Patrik Laine is staying with the team on a four-year, $34.8 million deal. "One of our priorities this summer was signing Patrik Laine to a contract extension," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. "He is a special player, one of the truly elite goal scorers in the National Hockey League, and he has fit in extremely well with our group since his arrival. He is an integral part of the team we are building in Columbus, and we couldn't be happier that he will continue to be a Blue Jacket for the foreseeable future."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO