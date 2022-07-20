ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R Heads To Mexico Later This Year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord of Mexico has undergone some major changes in recent months, having been chosen as one of three sites to host a new Global Technology and Business Center, becoming a regional engineering hub, and serving as a pillar for sustainability. In the meantime, FoMoCo has also launched a number of new...

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 5.2L Supercharged V8 Details Revealed: Video

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R was finally revealed earlier this week following months of anticipation, rumors, spy shots, and speculation. One of the worst kept secrets about the F-150 Raptor R, however, was the fact that it’s powered by the supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator powerplant, which produces 700 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque (with the potential to make much more) in the particular application. However, Ford didn’t reveal too many details about the changes it made to this powerplant over the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, though Jason Fenske of Engineering Explained fills that information gap for us in the video below.
2023 Ford Escape Active Spied Completely Uncovered For First Time

Ford Authority spies have spotted several 2023 Ford Escape prototypes over the past few months, models that were initially covered in heavy camo. However, more recently, those same spies have come across a pair of 2023 Escape models completely uncovered, giving us our first look at the refreshed crossover in the flesh. Now, Ford Authority spies have spotted a 2023 Ford Escape Active for the very first time, and like the last couple of sightings, this one isn’t wearing any sort of camouflage, either.
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor To Drop Standard Configuration

The 2023 Ford F-150 is undergoing a number of updates, as Ford Authority has reported over the past several weeks, including the addition of the entry-level off-road focused Rattler, the retro-inspired Heritage Edition, and the high-performance, V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R. Additionally, the F-150 Tremor has dropped its standard configuration and will now come standard with the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine instead of the Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost powerplant, while the F-150 Limited has ditched two-wheel drive and the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost in favor of standard four-wheel drive and the Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost hybrid. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor is also dropping its standard configuration in the latest change to this lineup.
Ford Expedition Sales Drop 48 Percent, Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022

EXPEDITION -47.99% 13,129 25,245 -51.91% 22,847 47,508. In Canada, Ford Expedition deliveries totaled 1,135 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 27 percent compared to 1,554 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Expedition sales decreased about 44 percent to 1,450 units. MODEL...
Ford F-150 Lightning To Get New Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

The Ford F-150 Lightning launched mere months ago as the automaker’s first-ever all-electric Ford F-150, but that doesn’t necessarily mean changes aren’t on the horizon. In fact, the EV pickup will soon be one of the first to receive Ford and Google’s new Android-based infotainment system, though an even bigger change is coming soon. Back in May, Ford Authority reported that The Blue Oval was considering switching at least some of its EV batteries from lithium-ion to lithium iron-phosphate (LFP), and now, the automaker has confirmed that LFP batteries are indeed coming for the Ford F-150 Lightning.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Talked To Employees About Layoff Rumors

Just yesterday, a report surfaced claiming that Ford is planning on cutting up to 8,000 jobs as it aims to trim $3 billion in costs by 2026. Many of those job cuts are expected to happen within Ford Blue, the automaker’s division that focuses on ICE vehicles, a part of the business that CEO Jim Farley previously said would serve as “the profit and cash machine for the entire enterprise” as it looks to fund its EV business, Model e. While the details of this move haven’t been finalized yet, Farley recently took the time to speak with employees regarding this rumor, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles Could Get Modular Running Boards

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for modular running boards, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 13th, 2020, published on July 21st, 2022, and assigned serial number 0227297. The Ford Authority Take. Back in April, a Ford patent was filed for a potential Ford Bronco...
Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Among Fastest Selling Used Cars In June

Since its launch for the 2021 model year, the Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid has steadily gained the favor of truck shoppers and earned its fair share of accolades, including ranking as the fastest-accelerating pickup in Consumer Reports testing, making the 2021 Ward’s 10 Best Engines list, and ranking as one of the most considered electrified vehicles in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch Report. Thus, perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Ford F-150 PowerBoost hybrid was also among the fastest-selling used vehicles in June, joining the Ford Mustang Mach-E in that regard, according to new data from iSeeCars.
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Pickups Will Get Cargo Management System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a new type of cargo management system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 20th, 2021, published on July 21th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0227356. The Ford Authority Take. In the ever-competitive pickup truck world, manufacturers are constantly...
2023 Ford Escape Interior Spied, Shows Off Larger Center Touchscreen

To date, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2023 Ford Escape prototypes driving around wearing various states of disguise, with the most recent pair of sightings consisting of two totally uncovered ST-Line models, and earlier today, a camo-free Active model. Aside from some exterior updates, the refreshed Escape will also tout an updated interior design with a large touchscreen, as Ford Authority reported last November, and now, our spies have captured photos of the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape interior that show off the new screen, as well as some other features.
Second Ford Mustang Mach-E Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Battery Defect

Back in June, a recall was issued for the Ford Mustang Mach-E after it was discovered that the EV crossover was experiencing an issue with its battery contractors that could cause certain examples to become immobile. The recall – which also prompted Ford to temporarily halt deliveries – affects 48,924 of roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced thus far, but the automaker didn’t initially have a fix for the problem. A workaround for the issue recently became available that prevents the EV crossover from “bricking” itself, but a group of owners filed a lawsuit regardless, claiming that Ford knew about this potential design flaw and hasn’t yet figured out how to fix it. Now, a second Ford Mustang Mach-E lawsuit has been filed over this alleged battery defect, too.
Ford Transit Connect Sales Gain 20 Percent Share During Q2 2022

TRANSIT CONNECT -27.55% 6,750 9,317 -16.72% 14,107 16,940. In Canada, Ford Transit Connect deliveries totaled 388 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 55 percent compared to 868 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the year, Transit Connect sales decreased about 52 percent to...
Ford EcoSport Production Ends At Chennai Assembly Plant

Last September, Ford announced that it would be ending its manufacturing operations in India, which also spelled the end of Ford EcoSport production at the Chennai Assembly plant. Originally, Ford EcoSport production was slated to end at the conclusion of May, but an ongoing strike at the Chennai plant extended that timeline by a couple of months. The strike ended earlier this month, and Ford planned to build 1,500 more EcoSports before the Chennai plant closed and production of the crossover comes to an end in that country. Now, Ford EcoSport production has officially ended in India, according to The Economic Times.
Ford Ranked Above Average In 2022 U.S. APEAL Study

Ford has ranked fairly well in some more recent studies, including a brief takeover of the top spot in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch Report and a fifth place finish in the 2021 J.D. Power APEAL Study in the mass market segment. Now the 2022 version of the APEAL Study has been released, and Ford has once again ranked above the segment average, but slipped to eighth overall in terms of mass market automakers.
Ford Stock Up Eight Percent During Week Of July 18th – July 22nd, 2022

The value of Ford stock slightly increased during the July 18th, 2022 – July 22nd, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $12.82, which represents a roughly eight percent rise, or $0.94 per share increase in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $11.88. Movement &...
Ford EV Battery Master Plan Revealed, New Deals Announced

With a planned investment of $50 billion with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford will obviously need a large supply of batteries to reach that goal, as well as ramp up production significantly in the coming years. That task will be more difficult amid numerous supply chain shortages and concerns around the ethical and environmental impact of sourcing raw materials for Ford EV battery plants – even with its newly-formed joint venture, BlueOvalSK – which has the automaker looking at additional suppliers, considering vertical integration, and switching over to lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) batteries as well. Now, a new Ford EV battery master plan has been revealed that seems poised the help The Blue Oval achieve those goals in the coming years.
Ford Edge Discount Offers 0 Percent APR Plus $3,000 Off In July 2022

Ford Edge discount offers vary by region during July 2022, with the largest observed incentive being a combo deal comprised of no-interest financing plus $3,000 in Bonus Cash. 2022 Ford Edge discount offers vary by region in July 2022. Here are the most generous offers in four major U.S. markets:
Ford Mustang Orders Halted In Australia Amid Ongoing Chip Shortage

Ongoing supply chain issues continue to plague automotive production around the globe, and The Blue Oval has its fair share of affected models as well. FoMoCo has racked up 300,000 retail orders and has subsequently closed order banks for the 2022 Ford Escape PHEV, 2022 Ford Super Duty pickup, the 2022 Ford F-150 back in May, the red-hot 2022 Ford Maverick (with many 2022 orders being pushed to 2023), and the 2022 Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta earlier this week. Now, the chip shortage is also halting Ford Mustang orders in Australia as well, according to Car Expert.
Ford Planning To Cut 8,000 Jobs Amid EV Pivot: Report

As Ford prepares to split itself into two entities – Ford Model e for EVs and Ford Blue for ICE-powered vehicles, a critical component of that plan is to cut costs significantly – including a total of $3 billion by 2026 in an effort to reduce redundancies and improve profitability. Now, Bloomberg is reporting that a chunk of that savings will come from the elimination of up to 8,000 salaried jobs at the automaker’s Ford Blue division, just a few months after it cut a total of 580 engineering positions.
Ford Brazil Sales Grew Four Percent In June 2022

Ford Brazil sales increased four percent to 2,048 units in June 2022 compared to June 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Ford Mustang sales increased 100 percent to 30 units. Ford Ranger sales increased 78.71 percent to 1,335 units. Ford Territory sales decreased 78.01 percent to 95...
