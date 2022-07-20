2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R Heads To Mexico Later This Year

The 2023 Ford F-150 is undergoing a number of updates, as Ford Authority has reported over the past several weeks, including the addition of the entry-level off-road focused Rattler, the retro-inspired Heritage Edition, and the high-performance, V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R. Additionally, the F-150 Tremor has dropped its standard configuration and will now come standard with the Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote engine instead of the Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost powerplant, while the F-150 Limited has ditched two-wheel drive and the 3.5L V6 EcoBoost in favor of standard four-wheel drive and the Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost hybrid. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor is also dropping its standard configuration in the latest change to this lineup.
