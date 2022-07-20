2023 Ford Lobo Raptor R Heads To Mexico Later This Year

Back in June, a recall was issued for the Ford Mustang Mach-E after it was discovered that the EV crossover was experiencing an issue with its battery contractors that could cause certain examples to become immobile. The recall – which also prompted Ford to temporarily halt deliveries – affects 48,924 of roughly 100,000 Mach-Es produced thus far, but the automaker didn’t initially have a fix for the problem. A workaround for the issue recently became available that prevents the EV crossover from “bricking” itself, but a group of owners filed a lawsuit regardless, claiming that Ford knew about this potential design flaw and hasn’t yet figured out how to fix it. Now, a second Ford Mustang Mach-E lawsuit has been filed over this alleged battery defect, too.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO