GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's an urgent need for barn cat placement in Guilford County. Guilford County Animal Services is overwhelmed with a high volume of feral and semi-feral working cats. They are diligently working to find loving homes for all of these cats, as they would thrive best in an outdoor environment, such as a barn, warehouse, or farm. These cats are also great for pest control, and they all come fixed, eartipped, and tested for both FIV and FeLV. Cats are available today to be rescued or adopted as barn cats.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO