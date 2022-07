Every summer in New Jersey we're bound to have a heatwave. It's to be expected since New Jersey does deal with oppressive heat from time to time. We're very fortunate in the Garden State to experience the ups and downs of every season. Of course, when it's a really cold snap in winter we'd trade it any day for the heat of summer. And when it's oppressively hot, we tend to wish the opposite. But again, we're very fortunate to experience it all.

