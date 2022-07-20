ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is July 20th really National Pennsylvania Day?

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hvwXY_0gmKaimT00

(WHTM) — So, is July 20th really National Pennsylvania Day?

Well, yes and no.

Pennsylvania was the second state to join the union back in 1787 behind the state of Deleware. But, did the state really join the union on July 20 of that year? Short answer: no.

The state was inducted on December 12, 1787. So, why do we celebrate it on July 20?

According to the National Day Calendar, they started to celebrate every state in the United States in order that they entered the union starting on Independence day and ending with the last state to enter the union, which was Hawaii back in 1959.

So, today is National Pennsylvania day, BUT only according to the National Day Calendar. In terms of history, National Pennsylvania day should be on December 12.

Below are some fun Pennsylvania facts, some of which you may or may not have known!

Pennsylvania is known as the Keystone state. This is because a keystone is an architectural term and refers to the central, wedge-shaped stone in an arch, which holds the other stones together on the stricture it is supporting.

Sheetz giving away free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day

The state’s motto is “Virtue, Liberty, and Independence”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFl1Y_0gmKaimT00
Coat of arms on the Pennsylvania flag

Pennsylvania’s coat of arms is one of the most familiar of our state emblems. The coat of arms, according to the state’s website, features a shield that shows symbols of Pennsylvania’s strengths a ship to show state commerce being carried worldwide, a plow to show Pennsylvania’s rich natural resources, and three sheaves of wheat to show fertile fields and Pennsylvania’s wealth of human thought and action. An olive branch and cornstalk also cross beneath the shield — symbols of peace and prosperity. The state motto appears beneath.

Did you know that some of the things we use in everyday life were invented in Pennsylvania?

  • The Slinky was invented in 1943 by a Philadelphia native, Richard T James.
  • The first emoticon ever created was the smiley face in 1982 by Carnegie Mellon professor Dr. Scott Fahlman.
  • According to NPR (and sundae experts), David Strickler who was a pharmacy clerk based in Latrobe created the banana split in 1904.
  • The Pennsylvania Turnpike was known as “America’s Super Highway” when it was opened in 1940. It served as the model for the Interstate Highway System that is now common throughout the county.

For more information regarding all things Pennsylvania, click here .

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful seeking waterway stewards

(WTAJ) — Applications are open for a new program that will help address litter in and along Pennsylvania’s waterways while also helping officials collect valuable data on stream health. With funding from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Coastal Resources Management, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced its new Waterway Steward program to help gather valuable data to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania That You Can Visit

Philadelphia, PA - Below are some of the best ghost towns in Pennsylvania that you can visit today. If you have never visited any of these old towns in Pennsylvania, you must now. If you have not yet done so, you must read this article to learn more about Fallbrook, Yellow Dog, Centralia, and Petroleum Centre. You will learn about the interesting history of these abandoned towns. You will also get to know more about their local history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Destination PA: Train Caboose built in Altoona used as Airbnb

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Just near Interstate 80 in Lock Haven sits the old Castanea Railroad station. The outside features two train cabooses, a water tower, and a passenger station. However, one of the cabooses on the inside is a fully functional Airbnb. This unique stay is called...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Waterfalls - Must-See Waterfalls in PA

Oneida Falls is the most photogenic of all the waterfalls in Pennsylvania, flowing over a sheer rock face. It is also the smallest waterfall but the most beautiful. There are many other great waterfalls throughout the state, so explore them all! To fully understand the beauty of these waterfalls, read on! This article will highlight a few of them. Also, find out which ones are right for you.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
2 cases of Salmonella in Pa linked to turtles

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The CDC has confirmed that 15 individuals have been infected with Salmonella. There are a total of two cases from Pennsylvania and the CDC says that the infection is linked to small turtles. The illnesses started on dates ranging from January 3, 2022, to June 24, 2022. According to the CDC, there […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania universities receive new funding, how will it be spent?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is entering the next phase of its redesign after merging multiple universities. The 14-state university system received a 16% increase in funding from the state, now receiving $552 million plus $125 million in one-time federal economic recovery funds after years of what they […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania certifies primary election in 64 of 67 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is certifying the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 counties. It’s leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter didn’t handwrite a date. Governor Tom Wolf’s Department of State said Wednesday, July 20 that certification of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
