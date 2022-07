I had three harrowing to mildly harrowing experiences when driving on the Island recently. The first one was as I was making a right-hand turn onto the main road in Harvey Cedars. As I was about to turn a man on a bike whizzed by me and turned into the same street. He passed and I checked traffic to the left and started out again. At that moment a small child on a bike appeared in front of the car; the man yelled “stop!” I slammed on the brakes and touched the bike enough to hear a clang. (And the whole thing happened faster than it took for you to read this.) The boy did not fall over. I jumped out of the car; the father was consoling the boy and I was crying, too. The father calmed us both down and the boy was OK. Eventually I suggested to the father that he shouldn’t ride facing traffic. He admitted he knew that. Knowing what could have happened, I was upset for hours.

HARVEY CEDARS, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO