ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Argument leads to deadly shooting in north St. Louis County, woman charged

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLP0l_0gmKZPv500

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman faces criminal charges after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County that stemmed from an argument earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Jaylon Dennis, 20, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. She is accused in the shooting death of Darnell Ashford, 29.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. Investigators say there was a verbal argument over a domestic issue. During the argument, police say Ashford made an alleged vieled threat toward Dennis.

Trending: Online car dealer Carvana banned from selling cars in Illinois

According to court documents, Dennis briefly went outside and returned to the home and retrieved a semiautomatic gun. Investigators say she shot Ashford in the back of the head twice. Ashford was pronounced dead at the scene and police say Dennis admitted to shooting the victim when questioned.

Dennis is jailed in St. Louis County on a $500,000 bond. St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
5 On Your Side

Missing: St. Louis County man with dementia

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Herman Heinrichs, 77, was last seen at a home on Spring Drive at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said his vehicle was last seen in his driveway around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

St. Ann man charged with allegedly beating, strangling girlfriend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was charged Thursday after police alleged he beat and strangled his girlfriend, hit her with a TV and threatened her with a knife. A probable cause statement alleges Javiaz Edwards, 31, accused his girlfriend of cheating on him earlier this week. The statement says he hit her with his fists and strangled her until she passed out. Then, the statement continues, he grabbed a flat screen TV and hit her head and body.
SAINT ANN, MO
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February. Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.
CREVE COEUR, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Dragonwyck Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
KMOV

Man linked to Felony Lane Gang sentenced to 42 months in prison for bank fraud scheme in Illinois

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old Florida man will spend over 3 years in prison for targeting several Illinois women in a bank fraud scheme. Delvin Mills, 29, of North Lauderdale, Florida, allegedly used stolen driver’s licenses from residents living in Southern Illinois to cash stolen checks and steal money from various banks across Glen Carbon and Wood River in 2021. Mills is reportedly a member of the Felony Lane Gang, officials said.
GLEN CARBON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

Boy drowns during summer camp in St. Louis County, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child drowned at a recreation center in St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon, St. Louis County police confirmed Wednesday. Police said they were called to the Kennedy Recreation Center in south St. Louis County at around 1:25 Wednesday afternoon for a report of an unconscious person. A press release from the St. Louis County Police Department said lifeguards pulled the boy from the water and started doing CPR on him until emergency crews arrived.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Canine sniffs out narcotic and 67 lbs of marijuana in central Missouri

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Canine sniffs out a narcotic and 67 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle pulled over in Boone County, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers “stopped a Honda Pilot for following too closely on I-70” at the 124-mile marker. Callaway County Sheriff’s Office canine Krieger alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy