Argument leads to deadly shooting in north St. Louis County, woman charged

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman faces criminal charges after a deadly shooting in north St. Louis County that stemmed from an argument earlier this week.

Prosecutors have charged Jaylon Dennis, 20, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. She is accused in the shooting death of Darnell Ashford, 29.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck Drive. Investigators say there was a verbal argument over a domestic issue. During the argument, police say Ashford made an alleged vieled threat toward Dennis.

According to court documents, Dennis briefly went outside and returned to the home and retrieved a semiautomatic gun. Investigators say she shot Ashford in the back of the head twice. Ashford was pronounced dead at the scene and police say Dennis admitted to shooting the victim when questioned.

Dennis is jailed in St. Louis County on a $500,000 bond. St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

