New York Giants bring back Lawrence Taylor to unveil throwback jersey

By Tyler Greenawalt
 3 days ago
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Former New York Giants player Lawrence Taylor waves to the crowd prior to their game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on November 3, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Giants hope to recapture their dominance in the 1980s and early '90s after the team announced it would bring back their classic blue uniforms from the same era. The Giants will wear these jerseys for two "Legacy Games" at home – the first in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears and the second in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders.

It's a nostalgic blast from the past for the downtrodden Giants, who haven't won a playoff game since capturing the team's eighth Super Bowl in 2011. But a little reminder of New York's dominance in the '80s and '90s could shock the team back to their roots.

And the best person to do that is, unsurprisingly, Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor. In a video released by the team, Taylor hands running back Saquon Barkley the same style of jersey he wore during his days with the Giants.

The Giants wore these uniforms from 1980-99. During that time, the team made the playoffs eight times and won two Super Bowls, mostly when Taylor ran the defense, Phil Simms was under center and Bill Parcells was head coach. The uniforms feature the classic team name script lettering instead of the logo on the navy helmet. New York switched to new jerseys with the standard logo helmet in 2000 and made slight alternations over the past few years.

The legacy games will also feature altered looks for MetLife Stadium that parallel how the old Giants Stadium looked during Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California when the Giants beat the Denver Broncos.

Other teams incorporating new uniforms, too

The Giants aren't the only NFL team to bring in new – or old – looks.

Eleven other teams unveiled new alternate jerseys this offseason, eight of which will be used this season. The Carolina Panthers, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins, the San Francisco 49ers, the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots, the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons added new designs to their wardrobe, while the Washington Commanders have brand new home and way uniforms after picking a new name. The Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadephia Eagles announced throwback designs that won't be added to their seasonal lineups until 2023.

This isn't random or coincidental. The NFL actually rescinded its one-helmet-per-team rule in 2021, which allowed teams to bring in a second helmet that could be paired with an alternate jersey design in 2022.

With training camp fast approaching, it wouldn't be surprising to see more teams show off their new designs as well.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/new-york-giants-bring-back-lawrence-taylor-to-unveil-throwback-jersey-142231248.html

