ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Race to Replace Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister Is Down to 2 Candidates

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the British Conservative party and become the next prime minister were confirmed on Wednesday. Foreign Minister...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

July 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine was pressing ahead with efforts to restart grain exports from Odesa and other Black Sea ports after a missile attack that cast doubt over whether Russia would honour a deal aimed at easing global food shortages caused by the war. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
TheDailyBeast

BBC Pays Out $200K+ for Martin Bashir’s False Claim that Prince Charles Had Affair with the Nanny

The former nanny of Princes William and Harry, Alexandra Pettifer, who was previously known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, has accepted a damages payment of £200,000 ($238,000) from the BBC over “false and malicious” allegations that she had an affair with Prince Charles, became pregnant with his child and later had an abortion. The allegations were made to Princess Diana, to encourage her to be interviewed by Martin Bashir, who was not named in the statement, for the BBC’s Panorama program, but inevitably became a widespread matter of gossip in royal circles and beyond during the 1990s. A joint statement by the BBC and Pettifer said: “She felt she had to prove to others that the allegations were completely untrue by revealing highly sensitive matters, including private medical information. Sadly Diana, Princess of Wales, could not be convinced, even when incontrovertible evidence was presented.”
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Port Less than One Day After UN Export Deal

Less than 24 hours after the United Nations and Turkey helped broker an export deal between Ukraine and Russia, explosions have reportedly ravaged Ukrainian port city Odesa. It’s unclear, the New York Times reports, whether the Russian strikes technically violated the deal—brokered to secure the transport of grain to impoverished nations currently weathering a food crisis. (Russian president Vladimir Putin is about to begin a tour of Africa, where the Times reports he’s expected to try and shift blame for food shortages to the West.) Still, Ukraine’s foreign ministry spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, wasted no time in condemning the Kremlin; the Times reports Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that with these attacks, Putin had “spit in the face” of the UN secretary general and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—who’ve “expended enormous effort” to make the agreement happen. It’s unclear at present whether the attacks hit any grain infrastructure. But as Ukraine’s agriculture minister, Mykola Solskyi, told the Times, “If you attack a port, you attack everything. You use a lot of the same infrastructure for oil, for grain. It has an impact on everything—it doesn’t matter what you hit.”
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin-Loving ‘Night Wolves’ Biker Gang Slapped With EU Sanctions

A motorcycle gang run by a friend and die-hard supporter of Vladmir Putin has been sanctioned by the EU this week. The Night Wolves, who have staged rallies and music concerts to support the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, were targeted in measures designed to punish propagandists who are publicly championing the war. The gang have been seen parading across central Russia with the pro-war Z symbol displayed on their choppers as the group collect cash donations for people living in the Russian-occupied states in eastern Ukraine. The group’s leader, Aleksandr Zaldostanov aka “The Surgeon,” said he was “not surprised” by the sanctions, adding they “have no meaning” to him. The sanctions could mean that the group is no longer able to carry out its propagandizing road trips in Europe, however. “If we will no longer be able to make the trips, then our friends, our brothers, will come here [to Russia] instead,” the Surgeon told the Financial Times.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy