MPD believes cases of graffiti at religious organizations are linked, too soon to say who is responsible

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after graffiti was reported at a Christian school earlier this month, the same day graffiti was also discovered at an east side church.

Police say they received the graffiti report at Abundant Life Christian School on E. Buckeye Rd. on the morning of Saturday, July 2. Photos shared by the department show “we support abortion” spray-painted on an exterior wall at the school, and “ACAB” marked on the school’s sign.

School employees told police the graffiti was not there when they left on Friday night, but they discovered it on Saturday morning.

Police previously reported pro-choice and “anti-police rhetoric” was spray-painted at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Atwood Ave., which was also discovered on the morning of July 2. That case was publicly reported by Madison Police that afternoon, but police did not release information about the graffiti at Abundant Life Christian School until today.

The department says its detectives believe both cases are linked, but the investigation is ongoing.

“There are a number of different things that are kind of similar between the two, the same type of language was found graffitied on both the church and the school, the same colored spray paint, a light blue spray paint (was used), a wall of each building was damaged as well as a sign,” Madison Police Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said.

Investigators are continuing to look through digital evidence from the incidents, and are asking people to share any information of video they may have.

“We are looking at all digital evidence, we’re looking at video that was collected at each scene, as well as businesses,” Fryer said. “We’re encouraging anyone who lives in the area who might have some Ring doorbell video to please submit that, so we are reviewing all types of digital evidence in this case.”

As of now, police cannot say whether an outside person or organization may have been responsible or if someone associated with the buildings may have been involved, but they are looking at every possibility. In the meantime, they’re asking people on both sides of the abortion debate to avoid property damage when expressing their views.

“I think it’s important to remember that emotions are high on both sides when it comes to the Supreme Court’s decision,” Fryer said. “You have people who were happy with it and then you have people who are devastated by it, worried by it, angered by it, and I think it’s just important to remember that we all have the right to voice how we feel regarding those decisions. We just ask that you do those in a respectful manner.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

