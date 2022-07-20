ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDSU women’s basketball earns top GPA

By Grant Sweeter
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball was announced as the top academic team in NCAA Division I by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday. The Jackrabbits posted a 3.837 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year, the highest single-year GPA in the program’s Division I era.

This is the fifth time in the award’s history SDSU has held the No. 1 ranking. The Jacks were most recently No. 1 in 2011 and also held the top spot for three straight seasons from 2006-08.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.

“The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.

The full Division I WBCA Academic Top 25 is listed below. SDSU owns the top spot, while fellow in state university, USD earned a 3.588 GPA to finish 20th.

Rank Institution Head Coach GPA
1 South Dakota State University Aaron Johnston 3.837
2 Robert Morris University Charlie Buscaglia 3.762
3 University of Maine Amy Vachon 3.73
4 Lipscomb University Lauren Sumski 3.725
T5 University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Kevin Borseth 3.723
T5 Western Illinois University JD Gravina 3.723
7 Boise State University Gordy Presnell 3.721
8 Belmont University Bart Brooks 3.712
9 Northern Illinois University Lisa Carlsen 3.681
10 University of Northern Colorado Kristen Mattio 3.663
11 Eastern Illinois University Matt Bollant 3.661
12 Lehigh University Susan Troyan 3.654
13 University of Wyoming Gerald Mattinson 3.628
14 Arizona State University Charli Turner Thorne 3.625
15 University of Portland Michael Meek 3.624
16 Youngstown State University John Barnes 3.622
17 Iona College Billi Chambers 3.621
18 Virginia Tech Kenny Brooks 3.611
19 Western Michigan University Shane Clipfell 3.605
20 University of South Dakota Dawn Plitzuweit 3.588
21 Tennessee Tech University Kim Rosamond 3.571
22 University at Albany Colleen Mullen 3.57
23 University of North Dakota Mallory Bernhard 3.56
24 Bowling Green State University Robyn Fralick 3.554
25 California State University, Northridge Carlene Mitchell 3.548
