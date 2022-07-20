SDSU women’s basketball earns top GPA
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State women’s basketball was announced as the top academic team in NCAA Division I by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Wednesday. The Jackrabbits posted a 3.837 GPA for the 2021-22 academic year, the highest single-year GPA in the program’s Division I era.
This is the fifth time in the award’s history SDSU has held the No. 1 ranking. The Jacks were most recently No. 1 in 2011 and also held the top spot for three straight seasons from 2006-08.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA and two-year college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2021-22 season is the 27th in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls.
“The WBCA family of coaches is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.
The full Division I WBCA Academic Top 25 is listed below. SDSU owns the top spot, while fellow in state university, USD earned a 3.588 GPA to finish 20th.
|Rank
|Institution
|Head Coach
|GPA
|1
|South Dakota State University
|Aaron Johnston
|3.837
|2
|Robert Morris University
|Charlie Buscaglia
|3.762
|3
|University of Maine
|Amy Vachon
|3.73
|4
|Lipscomb University
|Lauren Sumski
|3.725
|T5
|University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
|Kevin Borseth
|3.723
|T5
|Western Illinois University
|JD Gravina
|3.723
|7
|Boise State University
|Gordy Presnell
|3.721
|8
|Belmont University
|Bart Brooks
|3.712
|9
|Northern Illinois University
|Lisa Carlsen
|3.681
|10
|University of Northern Colorado
|Kristen Mattio
|3.663
|11
|Eastern Illinois University
|Matt Bollant
|3.661
|12
|Lehigh University
|Susan Troyan
|3.654
|13
|University of Wyoming
|Gerald Mattinson
|3.628
|14
|Arizona State University
|Charli Turner Thorne
|3.625
|15
|University of Portland
|Michael Meek
|3.624
|16
|Youngstown State University
|John Barnes
|3.622
|17
|Iona College
|Billi Chambers
|3.621
|18
|Virginia Tech
|Kenny Brooks
|3.611
|19
|Western Michigan University
|Shane Clipfell
|3.605
|20
|University of South Dakota
|Dawn Plitzuweit
|3.588
|21
|Tennessee Tech University
|Kim Rosamond
|3.571
|22
|University at Albany
|Colleen Mullen
|3.57
|23
|University of North Dakota
|Mallory Bernhard
|3.56
|24
|Bowling Green State University
|Robyn Fralick
|3.554
|25
|California State University, Northridge
|Carlene Mitchell
|3.548
