Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld gave his read on the character's movies making their Disney+ premiere in America this week. People are speculating that the timing could mean big things for Deadpool 3. Logan and Deadpool 2 also make their way to the streaming platform. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak to Liefeld, he seemed to be optimistic that the release is signaling a larger shift. Are there more mature superhero stories on the way at Marvel stories on the way? Maybe? But, Liefeld sees the inclusion of Deadpool as a positive for all of these properties moving forward. Check out what he had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO