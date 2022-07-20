ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Gunman kills NY ex-girlfriend's husband, child in attack near Montana's Glacier National Park

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man drove his vehicle into a family as they walked near Glacier National Park, then got out and began shooting at them with a shotgun, killing one man and mortally wounding a toddler before one of the victims managed to kill the assailant after he ran out of ammunition, authorities...

Man in Montana drives into family, fatally shoots toddler and her father

Authorities say Derick Madden drove his vehicle into a New York family visiting Montana then got out of his car and began to open fire with a shotgun, killing 39-year-old David Siau and his one-year-old daughter and critically injuring Siau's wife. Siou's sister fatally stabbed Madden after he attacked her with a knife.
MONTANA STATE
