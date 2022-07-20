Preseason Stetson Bennett hype is meaningless, scoreboard will tell 2022 Georgia quarterbacks story

Between family would like sign repaired to be able to help get his information out. LOGANVILLE, GA (July 21, 2022) – For nine years, a sign has stood on the side of Highway 78 through Between with the name of a person desperately in need of a kidney donor. Sadly, it hasn’t always been successful in finding a donor in time to save the life of the person in need. But when it was, it was truly a blessing. Such was the case of Kim Fuller who received a kidney in 2019 when the family of Gabriel Johnson donated his organs after losing him in a tragic car accident. His family had seen the sign on the side of the road every time they passed by and said that help prompt them to donate his organs. Fuller’s life was saved as a result.

