Atlanta, GA

Preseason Stetson Bennett hype is meaningless, scoreboard will tell 2022 Georgia quarterbacks story

By Mike Griffith,
dawgnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — It’s all just talk about Georgia football right now, but that’s what SEC Media Days are all about. No doubt, some Bulldogs’ fans are engaged, and more sensitive UGA followers are enraged over what they view as slights to beloved quarterback Stetson Bennett....

www.dawgnation.com

atlantaagentmagazine.com

Loganville ZIP code ranked one of the five hottest in the country for real estate

Loganville’s ZIP code is among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It ranked ZIP code 30053 in Loganville No. 5 in the nation.
LOGANVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Couple claims Georgia kennel neglected their dog

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A couple from Rockdale County said they brought their dog to a kennel happy and healthy, but got him back skin and bones. They complain Rockdale Kennels neglected their pet while they were away on vacation. Sande and John Mark Oliver were about to fly out...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include First Lady’s visit to Athens

First Lady Jill Biden is due in Athens this afternoon: she and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the University of Georgia. UGA is the last leg on a three-state for the wife of President Joe Biden. A committee that is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Newly formed Wayne-Sanderson Farms to headquarter in Oakwood

Cargill and Continental Grain Company, two of the world's biggest food conglomerates, announced Friday that they have bought Sanderson Farms. They will merge it with Wayne Farms, a major chicken producer and subsidiary of Continental, in a new venture called Wayne-Sanderson Farms. The headquarters will be in Oakwood. Sanderson Farms...
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia dog rescued after falling 35 feet into abandoned well, treading water for hours

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. - A dog in Georgia fell 35 feet into an abandoned well on Saturday night and tread water for hours until she was rescued the next day, officials said. Rescue crews in Oconee County were called out Saturday morning after the owners of the 50-pound Boxer found their four-legged friend at the bottom of an abandoned well, Oconee County Fire Rescue said.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Minor injuries reported after wreck on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville

Authorities said one person suffered minor injuries after a Thursday morning wreck involving an overturned vehicle on Dawsonville Highway at Pearl Nix Parkway in Gainesville. Gainesville Fire Division Chief Keith Smith said two people were extricated from a truck, but no one had serious injuries. No one was transported to the hospital.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Loganville man in desperate need of a kidney donor

Between family would like sign repaired to be able to help get his information out. LOGANVILLE, GA (July 21, 2022) – For nine years, a sign has stood on the side of Highway 78 through Between with the name of a person desperately in need of a kidney donor. Sadly, it hasn’t always been successful in finding a donor in time to save the life of the person in need. But when it was, it was truly a blessing. Such was the case of Kim Fuller who received a kidney in 2019 when the family of Gabriel Johnson donated his organs after losing him in a tragic car accident. His family had seen the sign on the side of the road every time they passed by and said that help prompt them to donate his organs. Fuller’s life was saved as a result.
LOGANVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Four arrests made in multiagency drug investigation

A traffic stop in Forsyth County on July 4, turned into a multi-agency drug and weapons investigation. Both a driver and his passenger were arrested by a Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy after he pulled a car over on Georgia Highway 400 on suspicion of DUI. According to a press release from the Johns Creek Police Department, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two handguns were seized. One of the guns was stolen. Brian Vasquez, 28, of Roswell and Maria Romero Vega, 20, of Gainesville, are both facing charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to FOX5. Vasquez is facing two other charges, including theft by receiving and driving under the influence of drugs. Vega also faces an obstruction charge.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

