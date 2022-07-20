ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweating out the rest of the week

By Sherry Swensk
 3 days ago

We’re going to take a break from storm watch duty and focus on keeping cool for the rest of the week. Afternoon temperatures will rise well above normal, getting closer to records, between now and the weekend. Excessive heat warnings have been issued for southern Nevada and nearby areas. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has all of the hot numbers and when we can look forward to the next chance for much-needed rain.

Heat warnings for southern Nevada

A few high clouds around on this very warm Thursday morning, but we're expecting a lot of sizzling sunshine today. Highs will reach above 110 degrees for many valley neighborhoods and because temperatures will stay above 100 degrees for twelve or more hours today and tomorrow, the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings
Where the scorching July heatwave is hitting the US hardest

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat-related advisories for millions of Americans this week as a heat wave creates warmer than usual temperatures in large areas of the United States. At least 28 states issued heat warnings on Wednesday, as states like Oklahoma and Texas...
Sen. Cortez Masto launches 'Battle Born Brews' campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Senator Catherine Cortez Masto launched her 'Battle Born Brews' campaign over the weekend of July 23. The campaign features a series of events in which Cortez Masto will visit breweries throughout Nevada to chat with her constituents about the issues that matter to them.
